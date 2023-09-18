IIT Kanpur professors Bushra, Nitin awarded INSA Fellowship for 2023-24

Kanpur: Two professors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Bushra Ateeq and Nitin Saxena, have been awarded with the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Fellowship for the year 2023-24.
Professor Bushra Ateeq is Special Senior Fellow, and teaches at the Department of Biological Sciences and Bio-Engineering (BSBE) of the IIT Kanpur.
Professor Nitin Saxena, Founding Coordinator of the Center for Developing Intelligent Systems (CDIS) at IIT Kanpur, is from the Computer Science and Engineering Department of the institutions.
"I am delighted to share that two distinguished members of our faculty, Prof. Bushra Ateeq from the Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, and Prof. Nitin Saxena from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, have been honoured with the prestigious Fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) for the year 2023-24", Director IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandika, wrote on social media platform X, earlier known as Twitter.
"The INSA Fellowship recognizes the research of scientists from diverse fields and supports them to further their research with necessary assistance", he added.
Dr. Bushra Ateeq joined Department of Biological Sciences and Bio-Engineering (BSBE) at the IIT Kanpur in February 2013. She was trained as a postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan’s group at Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, University of Michigan. Prof Bushra also served there as a Research Investigator (Junior Faculty) before joining IIT Kanpur.
Prior to this, she was a postdoctoral trainee in Dr. Shafaat Rabbani’s group at McGill University, Montreal. She served a brief stint as a Research Associate at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. She received her Ph.D. from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
Dr. Ateeq is primarily interested in exploring the genetic and epigenetic changes that initiate cancer and its progression by employing novel strategies and approaches. Her overarching goal is to explore the molecular events that drive cancer and facilitate the process of acquiring resistance towards chemotherapeutic drugs, in hopes that these discoveries can lead to the development of more effective therapies against specific causative pathways or alterations.
Professor Saxena has completed Bachelors in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur in 2002 and completed PhD under Manindra Agrawal in 2006. His interest area is Computational Complexity Theory, Algebra, Geometry and Number Theory.
Professor Saxena is a visiting Graduate Student in Princeton University (2003-2004) and National University of Singapore (2004-2005); a postdoc at CWI, Amsterdam (2006-2008) and a Bonn Junior Fellow (W2 Professor) at Hausdorff Center for Mathematics, Bonn (2008-2013).
