NTA Exam Calendar 2024 Out; Check Here NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET UG Dates

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally released the Examination Calendar 2024-25 that gives tentative dates and schedule of NEET UG 2024, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 & 2, CUET UG 2024, UGC NET 2024 Session 1 and CUET PG 2024.
According to the Exam Calendar released by the NTA, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 01, 2024.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will be held from April 01 to 15, 2024, the NTA said.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 and 2 will be held in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT), the NTA said.
Joint Entrance Exam (Main) or JEE Main is compulsory test for admission in First Year Engineering Courses.
Candidates having good JEE Main score are then eligible for JEE Advanced – a mandatory entrance test for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions.
The date and schedule of JEE Advanced 2024 are yet to be made published.
The NTA Examination Calendar 2024-25 further said that NEET UG 2024 will be held on May 05, 2024.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted annually for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical and allied courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh and other.
NEET UG is held on single day and in single session unlike JEE Main which is held on multiple days in multiple sessions.
Also, in contrast to JEE Main, which is CBT based exam, NEET UG is held in Pen and Paper Mode.
The NTA further said that CUET UG 2024 will be held from May 15 to 31, 2024 whereas CUET PG 2024 will be held from March 11 to 28, 2024.
CUET – Common University Entrance Test is entrance exam for admission in various undergraduate and post graduate courses run by various universities in India.
CUET UG and CUET PG both will be held in online mode i.e. computer based test.
The NTA further said that UGC NET 2024 Session 1 will be held from June 10 to 21, 2024 in online CBT mode.
The NTA further said that the detailed schedule including date of registration, last date of registration, admit card release date, result date, syllabus, list of exam center and other exam related details will be available when the Information Brochure will be released.
The NTA however gave hint about the tentative dates of result declaration.
“The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by second week of June, 2024”, the NTA said.
“The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by second week of June, 2024”, the NTA said.
A total of 11.1 lakh candidates had appeared for JEE Main 2023 held in two sessions. The result of JEE Main Jan 2023 was announced on Feb 07 whereas JEE Main April Session was announced on April 29, 2023.
An estimated 20.3 lakh appeared in the NEET-UG last year that was held on May 07, 2023. NEET UG 2023 result was declared on June 14, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.