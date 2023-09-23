With Owaisi listening, Sr Journo asserts not good for Muslims to contest polls everywhere

[(from left) Abdur Rahman (IPS), Member of Parliament ET Mohammed Basheer, Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD MP Prof Manoj Jha and Arfa Khanum Sherwani releasing the book "Absent in Politics and Power – Political Exclusion of Indian Muslims".]
New Delhi: Sharing the dais with AMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Senior Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani asserted that it was not good for Muslims to contest elections everywhere in the present political scenario.
Arfa said political representation of Muslims is important and there are various options for Muslims that are being discussed to improve their tally in the Parliament, Legislative Assemblies and also in Civic Bodies and Panchayat Samitis.
“A Muslim member even in a civic body sends a rejuvenating message in an entire area of his or constituency”, Arfa said while addressing an event held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on September 18, 2023.
The event was organised to release the book “Absent in Politics and Power – Political Exclusion of Indian Muslims” written by Abdur Rahman – IPS Officer and former IGP Maharashtra.
“Some people say Muslims should form a pressure group while others say they should have their own political party. There are others who say it is not proper for Muslims to contest elections everywhere”, she said.
“In my view, there can’t be a uniform policy or single formula for the entire country as situation in different states and areas is different from each other”, Arfa said in the presence of AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
“At some places contesting elections is a better option while at other places it is better to have alliance and coordination with other secular parties”, she added.
Arfa Khanum’s assertion in the presence of Owaisi comes at a time when the AIMIM Chief, whose party is based in Hyderabad, is trying to expand it at national level. To do this, Owaisi fielded his party candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and even in Gujarat.
Owaisi is on expansion spree even as his political opponents accuse him of cutting into secular votes and helping the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). They also accuse Owaisi of having a “backdoor understanding” with the BJP which uses his election speeches to polarize Hindu votes in its favour.
Owaisi denies all these accusations saying like other political parties his party too has the right to contest elections. While addressing the IPS Officer Abdur Rahman’s book release function too he asked Muslims, especially educated Muslims, to join politics.
