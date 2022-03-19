AIMIM says ready to work with Maha Vikas Aghadi to keep BJP at bay

Mumbai: Desperate to prove that it is not a 'Team B' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is ready to ally with the Maha Vikas Aghadi to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra.
State AIMIM President and Aurangabad MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said that he had made the proposal to the Nationalist Congress Party's Health Minister Rajesh Tope who paid a condolence visit to him yesterday.
"It has always been alleged that the AIMIM helps the BJP to win elections by splitting the Muslim votes. To disprove these charges, I have made a proposal to Tope that we are ready to ally with the NCP and Congress. He has not commented on our offer," Jaleel told mediapersons late last night.
Jaleel reiterated that the BJP has inflicted maximum damage to the country and the AIMIM was ready to ally with any party and do everything possible to keep the saffron party out of power.
Though he evaded replies on the Shiv Sena, the latter rejected the AIMIM offer outright, while the Congress and NCP have remained mum on it.
AIMIM currently has 02 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly- one from Malegaon and the other from Dhule. Besides, the party also has members in a quite a few local bodies and Municipal Corporations.
In the 2019 state elections Prakash Ambdekar, who contested in alliance with AIMIM, had pitched for election deal with Congress and NCP. The Congress had however said it will not have any deal with Ambedkar as long as he was working with Asaduddin Owaisi.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.