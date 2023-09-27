Microsoft releases AI updates to Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad in Windows 11

San Francisco: Software major Microsoft Tuesday September 26, 2023 released the update for its much awaited AI integration to Paint, Snipping Tool, Notepad and other inbox apps in Windows 11.
“We’re excited to announce that we are updating our most popular inbox apps like Paint, Snipping Tool, Notepad and more with AI capabilities optimized for digital creation”, Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft said in a blog post announcing one of its biggest updates to Windows 11.
Microsoft had about two weeks ago rolled out a new “background removal” tool in its Paint app on Windows 11 Insider builds. On Tuesday, the software major rolled out “Paint Cocreator preview”
“The Paint Cocreator unleashes your creativity by simply inputting a text prompt, selecting a style and generating a unique image. You can then use the array of other tools in Paint to further refine your creation, whether it’s adding layers or drawing on top”, Microsoft said.
“The Paint Cocreator preview will become available to Windows Insiders starting today with general availability for all customers in the coming weeks”, the company said.
"To access these enhancements, simply search for “Paint” in your search box or app list, and you’re ready to create, design and express yourself like never before", Microsoft said.
Snipping Tool’s AI integration come in the form of text extraction and redaction.
"You’ll now be able to copy text from an image in Snipping Tool and share it in other apps", Microsoft said.
It’s similar to the copy text from images feature found on Android or iOS.
"Along with recording visuals from your screen, you can also capture sound using audio and mic support, all within Snipping Tool", the company said.
With the new feature in Snipping Tool it has become easier to record a tutorial on YouTube or an online class.
Microsoft has also added a feature that allows you to automatically redact and hide emails and phone numbers from images.
Microsoft is using credits for the new Paint image generation feature during the Preview period.
"Fifty credits are available for initial use of Paint Cocreator, with one being used up per use", Microsoft says adding it may change the credit system after the preview is complete. This means the company could charge for this feature in the future.
Microsoft has also improved Windows Backup app in the latest Windows 11 update released today.
It now lets users back up a PC while migrating to a new device, automatically applying existing settings to a new PC. Pinned apps on the Start Menu and Taskbar will also be transferred. Besides, any apps from the Microsoft Store will also be restored automatically.
