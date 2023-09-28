Auto driver arrested in Ujjain minor girl's rape case

[Image for representation]
Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Police Thursday September 28, 2023 arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, the key accused behind the horrific rape of 12-year-old minor who was found stranding in Ujjain.
The accused has been identified as Bharat Soni.
The police traced Soni after analysing the CCTV footages of the area.
Bhrat Soni tried to escape as the police took him to the crime spot.
“Soni sustained injuries on his arms and legs while trying to run away from the authorities who were at the scene of the crime”, Ajay Kumar, PI Mahakal Police Station, said.
"After arresting him today, we took the accused Bharat Soni to the spot to recreate the scene of crime and recover the clothes worn by the girl. Sensing an opportunity, he tried to escape”, he said.
“Police personnel chased him and caught him. During this, he fell on the cement road and received injuries to his arms and legs," he added.
The 12-year-old girl was on Wednesday found wandering from one door to another seeking help. She was bleeding and hardly had anything to cover herself.
No one came to her rescue. Worst, a man standing outside his home shooed the girl away when she pleaded with him for help.
The victim was later taken to a hospital and later to Indore by Madhya Pradesh police. She is now under continuous medical observation and out of danger, police said.
