A student at the age of 92, Salima Khan is new Internet sensation

[Salima Khan is seen with Dr Pratibha Sharma and her great-grand daughter-in-law.]
Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Remember Swara Bhaskar's much acclaimed film "Nil Battey Sannata" released in 2016 where the ace actress goes back to school, attending class right with her daughter much to her dismay?
The plot is “recreated” in real life in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh though for a different reason where a Muslim woman in a video is seen sitting in a classroom with her great-grand daughter-in-law.
Salima Khan is a new Internet sensation who enrolled herself in Chawli Primary School in Bulandshahr at the age of 92, becoming an inspiration to many.
The immediate reason behind Salima Khan’s inspiring endeavour at this age is to receive pension given to elderly citizens under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS).
The government under this scheme gives a monthly pension of Rs. 200 to elderly citizens of 60 to 79 years and Rs. 500 thereafter.
“Amma used to come to me with a request to help her in getting pension. I promised her help provided she come to school every day for at least half an hour and learn something”, the Headmistress told media.
Despite facing a number of age-related issues, including hearing loss and weak eyesight, Salima Khan started coming to school and attend classes.
“Salima is a regular student and is never absent. She is attending the school since the last ten months. In this period, she has learnt a lot of things”, Dr Sharma said.
"Even at this age the interest and dedication with which Salima Khan learns is motivatinf for other students", she added.
Salima who was unable to recognise letters is now able to write her name with fare fluency and can also confidently count up to 100.
“Acha lagta hai padhna. School aana bahut badhiya lagta hai. (I like to study and attend school)”, 92-year-old Salima Khan said in the video now going viral.
Inspired by Salima Khan, as many as 25 other women of the village, including her daughter-in-laws, have decided to go to school.
