Watch: 'Knocking sound' from a grave sparks curiosity in Iraq

A Syrian refugee's daughter claimed that upon visiting her father’s grave, she noticed as if someone from inside is knocking. Read More

Friday September 29, 2023 6:55 PM, ummid.com News Network

Mosul (Iraq): Daughter of a dead Syrian refugee in Faida Town 20 km south of the city of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has claimed that she heard “knocking sounds” coming out of her father’s grave sparking curiosity among the locals.

The 60-year-old Syrian refugee had died after two strokes and buried about 40 days ago.

His daughter claimed that upon visiting her father’s grave, she noticed as if someone from inside is knocking.

She also claimed that the loud sound originating from her father’s grave - as if it were someone knocking on the door, trying to get out - was also heard by others.

The girl’s claim sparked curiosity among the villagers who thronged the cemetery. Soon later security personnel and media also reached the spot to verify the girl’s claims, according to the Rudaw Channel.

Watch Video

The security personnel approached a local court to obtain its approval to dig out the grave. The judge however did not give his permission.

“The deceased’s daughter claims to have heard the sound inside her father’s grave. These claims have no basis” Adil Doski, a local official in charge of Faida district, was quoted as saying by Iraqi Al Sumaria Television channel.

“The police contacted the judge who said he would not allow to dig the grave and interfere with the body of the deceased,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the mysterious sound has triggered a flurry of theories and speculations among netizens, amplifying the air of curiosity surrounding the incident.

 

