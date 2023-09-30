GATE 2024: Last date to apply (without late fee) extended

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year (GATE 2024), has extended the last date of application without late fees.
As per the original GATE Schedule, the last date of application was September 29, 2023. However in the notification released Friday, IISc said candidates who have so far not able to apply for GATE 2024 can do so till October 05, 2023.
IISc said it has extended the last date of registration because of the huge number of applications it has received. It said till the last date on September 29, 2023, it has received about 1.37 lakh applications.
At the same time IISc said application with late fee can be done from Oct 6 to 13, 2023.
Accordingly, the candidates who could not, by any reason, apply before Oct 5 when the extended period ends can register and apply by paying late fee till October 13, 2023.
GATE 2024 will be held for 30 papers from February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024, according to Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
While announcing “GATE 2024 Important Dates”, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said regular registration for the exam will commence from Thursday August 24, 2023. The registration however was delayed and started on August 31, 2023.
1. Click here to visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page and complete the registration process
3. Fill GATE 2024 application form
4. Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
5. Pay GATE registration fee
6. Preview the filled GATE application form 2024
7. Submit the GATE 2024 application form
Online Application Process Opens on official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in: August 31 to October 05, 2023 (Extended from Sept 29, 2023)
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 13, 2023
Display of Defective Applications to rectify: November 7, 2023
Last date for rectification of Applications: November 11, 2023
GATE 2024 Admit Card Download date: January 3, 2024
GATE 2024 Candidates Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) and Question Paper release date: February 16, 2024
GATE 2024 Answer Key release date: February 21, 2024
GATE 2024 Examination - 9:30 AM to 12:30 Noon (Tentative) and Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative): February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024
GATE 2024 Result declaration date: March 16, 2024
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2024 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 30 subjects, also known as papers.
