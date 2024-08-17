Malegaon joins Doctors’ nationwide strike against Kolkata rape, murder case

Doctors in Malegaon joined 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saturday August 17, 2024 to protest against the brutal rape and murder of their colleague in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Saturday August 17, 2024 1:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

OPD services at all major and small hospitals in Malegaon are suspended as doctors at Indu Memorial Hospital, Arqam Accident Hospital, Adeeba Hospital, Shifa Hospital, Faran Hospital, Al Ameen Accident Hospital, Ayat Hospital, Dwarkamani Hospital, Arogya Sampada Hospital and AIIMS Malegaon joined the shutdown call given by the IMA.

“All OPD services will remain close Saturday in support of the IMA Nationwide Strike called against Kolkata rape-murder incident”, the doctors said. “(But) emergency services will continue”, they added.

The doctors and medical staff at government hospitals and primary health centres (PHC) are on duty but they too are expressing their anger, and concerns, over the growing assaults on doctors and medicos.

“Though we have reported today but in order to express our anger all doctors and medical staff at government hospitals in Malegaon rendering their services wearing black armbands”, Dr Faizee , Medical Officer at PHC Karanjgavan said while talking to ummid.com.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has given a shutdown call and suspension of all medical services to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College last week.

Along with demanding justice for the victim, the doctors association is also asking for a central law to protect healthcare workers.

[Dr Faizee Medical Officer at PHC Karanjgavan wearing black armband to protest against sexual assaults on doctors and medical staff.]

In a statement released ahead of the August 17 nationwide shutdown call, IMA Chief Dr R V Asokan said the decision of the Health Ministry to form a panel for deliberating on a central law to protect healthcare workers is “too little and too late”.

Meanwhile, in the National Capital Delhi, the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS), Delhi, has announced that routine OPD and operation theatre services will be suspended on Saturday to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a state-run hospital Kolkata and subsequent vandalism at the facility.

Doctors at the Centre-run hospitals Safdarjung and RML have decided to hold a silent protest march, sporting black ribbons, in solidarity with the protesting doctors, according to PTI.

The nationwide protests by the doctors are triggered after the 31-year-old trainee doctor’s dead body, bearing multiple injuries, was found at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College on August 09, 2024.

The parents of the victim were initially told “by hospital authorities that their daughter had committed suicide,” lawyer and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover said. However, an autopsy confirmed that the victim was raped and killed.

The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe. The parents of the trainee doctor told the CBI that several interns and physicians from the hospital may be involved in the crime, an officer said on Friday.

The parents also gave the CBI the names of people who they suspect to be involved in their daughter's rape and murder at the state-run hospital. The CBI is investigating the case under an order from the Calcutta High Court.

