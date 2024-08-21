DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Diploma Round 2 Allotment 2024: Direct Link

Wednesday August 21, 2024 0:37 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering CAP Round (2) 2024: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 21, 2024 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2024-25.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) had started through its official website dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from August 17, 2024 CAP Round 2 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.

The last date for DSD 2024 Option Entry was August 19, 2024.

Candidates should also note that seats will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

Direct 2nd Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment 2024 - Steps to check

Click here to go to Admission website: dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in . Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD24 and Date of Birth to login. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 2 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However the result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates should note that after the display of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 (2024) result today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seats should be done from August 22 to 25, 2024, as per the Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admission and counselling schedule .

The DTE Maharashtra published CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2024-25 on August 10, 2024 .

The last date of confirmation of admission based on round 1 allotment was August 14, 2024. After this, the DTE Maharashtra published on August 16 vacant seat for CAP Round 2.

The DTE Maharashtra published DSD 2024 Provisional Merit List on July 31, 2024, and DSD 2024 Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Monday August 05, 2024.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 12 to July 29, 2024 (Extended from July 03)

Document verification: Till July 29, 2024. Display of DSD 24 Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 31, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: August 10, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 16, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: August 21, 2024

Confirmation of admission CAP Round 2: August 22 to 25, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: August 26, 2024

Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: August 31, 2024

DTE Maharashtra DSD24 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

