DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2024 Merit List - Check Here

Wednesday July 31, 2024 1:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd24.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Wednesday July 31, 2024.

Candidates should note that submission of grievances, if any, after the release of Direct 2nd Year Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2024 is from August 01 to 03, 2024.

Candidates should also note that the DTE will analyse and resolve the grievances, if any, and then release the DSD 2024 Final Merit List on August 05, 2024.

Steps to check Direct 2nd year Post SSC Diplomal Merit List

Click here to go to the official website: dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in . Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2024 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2024. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic (DSD 24) Merit List by today evening.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 12 to July 29, 2024 (Extended from July 03)

Document verification: Till July 29, 2024.

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 31, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 01 to 03, 2024

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 05, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 05, 2024

Online submission of option form: August 06 to 08, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: August 10, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 16, 2024

DTE Maharashtra DSD24 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

