DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2024 Merit List - Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd24.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Wednesday July 31, 2024.
Candidates should note that submission of grievances, if any, after the release of Direct 2nd Year Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2024 is from August 01 to 03, 2024.
Candidates should also note that the DTE will analyse and resolve the grievances, if any, and then release the DSD 2024 Final Merit List on August 05, 2024.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2024 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2024. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic (DSD 24) Merit List by today evening.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
