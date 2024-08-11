King Abdulaziz Quran Competition 2024: Final qualifying round underway in Makkah

The King Abdulaziz Quran Competition is organized annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance

Sunday August 11, 2024 9:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah: The jury of the final qualifiers of the 44th edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of Holy Quran Saturday listened to the recitations of 14 contestants from Kenya, Congo, Egypt, Uganda, Kuwait, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yemen, the Philippines, Ghana, Jordan, Portugal and Bahrain.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and General Supervisor of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh opened the final qualifiers of the 44th competition at the Makkah Grand Mosque Saturday August 10, 2024.

The jury resumed its work Sunday by listening to the recitations of other contestants.

The King Abdulaziz Quran Competition is organized annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

This year a record-breaking 174 contestants representing 123 countries will vie for recognition for their devotion to Holy Quran, the Ministry said.

5 categories

The competition is divided into five categories:

Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation Memorization of the Qur’an along with interpretation of its terms Memorization of 15 juz (parts) of the Qur’an with proper recitation and intonation Memorization of five juz with correct recitation and intonation A category for shorter lengths of memorization with corresponding recitation and intonation requirements.

Earlier, the Ministry had released a comprehensive plan for the competition along with a guide for the participants.

"The newly released guide serves as a valuable resource for participants, offering a detailed breakdown of the competition's various aspects. It delves into the competition's overall objectives, providing insight into its role in promoting the memorization, recitation, and profound understanding of Quran", the Quran contest organisers said.

In the first category, the top three winners will receive SR500,000, SR450,000, and SR400,000.

#فيديو |



مقتطفات من التصفيات الأولية لـ#مسابقة_الملك_عبدالعزيز_الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره في دورتها (٤٤)

بـ #مكة_المكرمة ، والتي تنظمها #وزارة_الشؤون_الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد. pic.twitter.com/UWzq7tJA0C — وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_Moia) August 10, 2024

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of officials, contestants and their companions, and visitors to the Grand Mosque, including Umrah performers and worshipers.

The Makkah Quran competition's closing ceremony will be held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.