Winners of 2024 King Abdulaziz Quran Contest to be announced today

Wednesday August 21, 2024 3:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah: Saudi Arabia is set to announce and honour today i.e. Wednesday August 21, 2024 the winners of the 44th Edition of the King Abdulaziz International Holy Quran Competition or 2024 Makkah Quran Contest for Memorization, Recital and Explanation at the Grand Mosque.

The closing ceremony will be held in the courtyards of the Makkah Grand Mosque immediately after the Isha prayer Wednesday.



The King Abdulaziz Quran Competition is organized annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

A total of 174 contenders representing 123 countries participated in this edition. This marked the most significant number of participating countries in the competition's history.

#فيديو |



مقتطفات من التصفيات النهائية في يومها الخامس لـ #مسابقة_الملك_عبدالعزيز_الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره في دورتها 44 في رحاب المسجد الحرام ، والتي تنظمها #وزارة_الشؤون_الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد. pic.twitter.com/sv3JkCqIdv — وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_Moia) August 15, 2024

The final qualifiers of the 44th Holy Quran competition at the Makkah Grand Mosque was started at Masjid al Haram in Makkah August 10, 2024. It continued till August 15 when juries assessed and analysed the talent of the participants.

5 categories

The competition is divided into five categories:

Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation

Memorization of the Qur’an along with interpretation of its terms

Memorization of 15 juz (parts) of the Qur’an with proper recitation and intonation

Memorization of five juz with correct recitation and intonation

A category for shorter lengths of memorization with corresponding recitation and intonation requirements.

Earlier, the Ministry had released a comprehensive plan for the competition along with a guide for the participants.

"The newly released guide serves as a valuable resource for participants, offering a detailed breakdown of the competition's various aspects. It delves into the competition's overall objectives, providing insight into its role in promoting the memorization, recitation, and profound understanding of Quran", the Quran contest organisers said.

In the first category, the top three winners will receive SR500,000, SR450,000, and SR400,000.

After the culmination of the final round of the Quran contest, all participants are visiting different historical places and places of religious importance including Masjid an Nabawi, King Fahd Glorious Qur'an Printing Complex and other monuments, historical mosques, and archaeological sites in Madinah in Madinah - The City of The Prophet (Peace be upon him).

The Quran contest participants, who are being hosted as the special guests of King Salman, were also taken for a special trip to Clock Tower in Makkah.

