Intent of BJP in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The deeper intent of BJP in Har Ghar Tiranga is merely for optics, bereft of the deeper commitment to the message inherent in this flag - sacrifice, peace and unity in diversity.

Saturday August 24, 2024 0:54 AM , Ram Puniyani

On the occasion of this Independence Day (2024) NDA Government gave a call for the 3rd Edition of Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolor in every home). This event first began in 2022 by the BJP government. It was a great surprise as the BJP’s ideological parent RSS has been opposed to the Tricolor as the National Flag all through, till 26th January 2001, when “According to the case, three activists Baba Mendhe, Ramesh Kalambe and Dilip Chatwani — along with others allegedly entered the RSS premises in Reshimbagh on 26 January in 2001 and hoisted the National Flag there amid patriotic slogans.”

A police case was registered against them and they were jailed (Case no 176), Nagpur 2001. They were acquitted and the 51 years of RSS not hoisting Tricolor came to an end.

Tricolor (that time with Charkha in the middle) had emerged as an inspiring flag during the freedom movement. When Jawaharlal Nehru became President of the Indian National Congress 1929 Lahore Session, he called upon the nation to celebrate 26th January as Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolor.

In contrast, K. B. Hedgewar issued a circular on 21 January 1930 to hoist Bhagva Jhenda (Saffron Flag). A circular was issued instructing the members of RSS to assemble at 6 PM at the places where shakhas met for “salutation to the National Flag, i.e., the Bhagwa Dhawaj.” Their argument was that the saffron flag represents the Hindu nation from times past so no need for a new flag.

Anyway, all those participating in the freedom movement adopted the Tricolor as the National Flag except those who kept aloof from anti colonial freedom struggle, Muslim League (green flag) and RSS (saffron flag). Savarkar of Hindu Mahasabha also stood for the saffron flag.

M.S Golwalkar, the second RSS Chief put forward the ideology of RSS vis a vis flag. He stated:

“It was the saffron flag which in totality represented Bhartiya [Indian] culture. It was the embodiment of God. We firmly believe that in the end the whole nation will bow before this saffron flag.”

At every stage, the RSS’s unofficial mouthpiece used to come out with editorials opposing Tricolor and upholding the saffron flag.

Later, a flag committee chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and having C. Rajagopalachari, Maulana Azad, K. M. Munshi and Dr. Ambedkar as its members considered all the other proposals finalized Congress’s flag, the Tricolor with the difference that the Charkha in the flag was replaced by Ashok Chakra with 24 spokes in the flag.

While moving the resolution for the flag in the Constituent Assembly, Nehru with full appreciation of India’s history and culture saw the flag as a continuation of the glorious tradition of the past and hope for the future. His remarkably touching speech referred to the great sacrifices of Indian people to throw away the shackles of slavery. He also related it to Asoka and his international fame and message of peace and saw in it a bridge to the global community.

As per Nehru:

“We thought of a flag which in its combination and in its separate parts would somehow represent the spirit of the nation, the tradition of the nation, that mixed spirit and tradition which has grown up through thousands of years in India… We have associated with this flag of ours not only this emblem but in a sense the name of Asoka, one of the most magnificent names not only in India's history but in world history."

Despite this the RSS, Sangh Parivar, continued with glorifying of Hindu nationalist ideology. Even after Independence, it was the RSS which refused to accept the Tricolor as the National Flag. Golwalkar, while denouncing the choice of the Tricolor as the National Flag, in an essay entitled ‘Drifting and Drifting’ in the book, ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ (collection of writings/speeches of Golwalkar), wrote:

“Our leaders have set up a new flag for our country. Why did they do so? It is just a case of drifting and imitating…. Ours is an ancient and great nation with a glorious past. Then, had we no flag of our own? Had we no national emblem in all these thousands of years? Undoubtedly we had. Then why this utter void, this utter vacuum in our minds?”

Savarkar too refused to accept the Tricolor as the national flag. Demanding its boycott, he declared in a statement on September 22, 1941:

“So far as the flag question is concerned, the Hindus know no flag representing Hindudom as a whole than the ‘Kundalini Kripanankit’ Mahasabha flag with the ‘Om and the Swastik’ the most ancient symbols of the Hindu race and policy coming down from age to age and honored throughout Hindusthan… Therefore, any place or function where this Pan-Hindu flag is not honored should be boycotted by the Hindu Sanghatanists [members of the Hindu Mahasabha]...”

In a way this Har Ghar tirnaga is a clever move by the BJP Government. As per the changing times, it keeps its core agenda of Hindu nationalism unchanged and is adept to symbolic changes. It has a twin policy about symbols. On one hand to adopt some symbols which are very deeply rooted in the peoples’ psyche. On the other, it has also tried to introduce celebrations of some days to promote divisive agenda.

It has also floated the celebration of days (14th August) as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ with the aim to propagate that partition led to the tragedy for Hindus, while keeping mum on the loss of Muslim community. The 25th December has been declared as ‘Good Governance Day’ and has been promoted to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday. It is a deliberate attempt to undermine the celebration of Christmas.

The same Tiranga has also been used as an instrument of intimidation, when hoards of youth on the pretext of religious celebrations take out their rallies waving the Tricolor through the Muslim majority areas or climb up mosques to hoist it, particularly on Ram Navami days!

The deeper intent of BJP in Har Ghar Tiranga is merely for optics, bereft of the deeper commitment to the message inherent in this flag - sacrifice, peace and unity in diversity.

