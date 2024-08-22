MP: Chhatarpur Cong leader’s bungalow razed after “bulldozer action”

Local body authorities Thursday August 22, 2024 razed to ground a huge lavish bungalow of former President and Ex-Congress District Vice President Haji Shahzad Ali after protest over blasphemous remarks by a Hindu “saint” turned violent.

Thursday August 22, 2024 10:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local body authorities Thursday August 22, 2024 razed to ground a huge lavish bungalow of former President and Ex-Congress District Vice President Haji Shahzad Ali after protest over blasphemous remarks by a Hindu “saint” turned violent.

A delegation of Muslims had on Wednesday August 21, 2024 visited the Chhatarpur Police Station to submit a memorandum demanding action against Hindu “saint” Ramgiri Maharaj.

Ramgiri Maharaj had reportedly made blasphemous comments in Maharashtra last week. Videos of him purportedly making the objectionable remarks were widely shared on different social media platform.

Enraged Muslims filed FIR against him at a number of places, including in Mumbai and Pune. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde however defended the controversial Hindu saint.

“Maharashtra is the land of saints, and we will not take any action against them. And if anyone even touches a hair of theirs, we will deal with him with force”, Shinde said while the controversial "saint" was sitting on stage.

Following Shinde’s refusal to take action against Ramgiri Maharaj, protests against him intensified and reached to the neighbouring states.

According to the local media reports, Haji Shehzad Ali led a delegation of Muslims to Chhatarpur Police Station and submitted a memorandum seeking action against the mahant. Suddenly, stone pelting started, injuring few police officials.

Tension prevailed in the city whole of Wednesday. Top cop Agam Jain led a march of police personnel in the evening and no untoward incident took place, media reports said.

Later, following the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a case against Shehzad Ali and 150 others were filed for the incident involving pelting of stones at Chhatarpur Police Station.

On Thursday Aug 22, 2024, local civic body officials in the presence of district officials started “bulldozer action” against Shehzad Ali and other accused.

https://t.co/DrhYJaqvcB

In Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, house of Muslims were demolished after their protest against the blasphemous remark against the prophet. The investigation is still ongoing, the one who made the blasphemous remark is still out but Muslim houses were… pic.twitter.com/8nf2D9D9hX — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) August 22, 2024

Video footage from the site shows bulldozer razing to the ground the lavish bungalow of the Congress leader.

In probably the first since bulldozer action started in 2017, three cars parked outside the bungalow were also crushed.

The officials said part of the bungalow of Shehzad Ali was demolished because it was built illegally and without taking the necessary permissions.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.