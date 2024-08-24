AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule released, Registration from Aug 28

Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on Aug 28 whereas Choice Filling will start on Aug 29, 2024

Saturday August 24, 2024

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has published on its official website aaccc.gov.in AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Schedule for the year 2024-25 (AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Date and Time).

Accordingly, Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on August 28, 2024 whereas Choice Filling will start on August 29, 2024.

The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is September 02, 2024 up to 02:00 pm server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is September 02, 2024 up to 11:55 pm server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 05:00 PM on September 02, 2024 as per Server Time", the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) said.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from September 03 to 04, 2024.

"The results of AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will be released on September 05, 2024", the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from September 06 to 11, 2024.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats will be done from September 12 to 13, 2024", the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) said.

Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).

