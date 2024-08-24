Cong calls ‘inhumane and barbarism’ demolition of homes in BJP ruled states

The Congress Party Saturday called “inhumane and barbarism” the demolitions of homes and properties of Muslims in the BJP ruled states

New Delhi: The Congress Party Saturday called “inhumane and barbarism” the demolitions of homes and properties of Muslims in the BJP ruled states.

“Demolishing someone's home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Congress Party and Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha further said that “the repeated targeting of minorities in the BJP ruled states” is troubling.

“The repeated targeting of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling. Such actions have no place in a society governed by the Rule of Law”, Kharge wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Condemning the demolitions of Muslims in the BJP ruled states, made famous as “bulldozer action”, Kharge termed it “tactic to instil fear”.

“The Congress Party strongly condemns the BJP state governments for their blatant disregard of the Constitution, using bulldozing as a tactic to instil fear among citizens”, Kharge said.

"Anarchy"

Kharge also called the brazen use of bulldozers to demolish the homes of the people belonging to minorities “anarchy”.

“Anarchy cannot replace natural justice—offences must be adjudicated in courts, not through state-sponsored coercion”, Kharge said.

The Congress stand against "bulldozer justice" came a day after the authorities in Madhya Pradesh demolished the palatial home of local leader Shahzad Ali.

The action followed after stones were allegedly pelted on police personnel on August 21 when a delegation of Muslims visited Chhatarpur Police Station to submit memorandum demanding action against a Hindu saint accused of making blasphemous statements.

128 Demolitions

Demolition of the bungalow of Shazad Ali is not an isolated incident. Amnesty International in a report released in February this year documented 128 cases of demolition affecting 617 people, calling it unjust.

“The unlawful demolition of Muslim properties by the Indian authorities, peddled as ‘bulldozer justice,’ is cruel and appalling. Such displacement and dispossession are deeply unjust, unlawful, and discriminatory. They are destroying families and must stop immediately”, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General said.

"Barbarism"

Slamming the repeated demolitions of homes and razing to ground properties of Muslims and other minorities, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called “barbarism and grave injustice”.

“It is the height of barbarism and injustice. There should be a difference between the law makers, the law keepers and the law breakers. Governments cannot behave like criminals,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X.

Priyanka also said that if some crimes take place then there are courts and justice system to deal with them.

“But punishing the accused’s family as soon as the accusation is made, taking away the roof from over their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court, demolishing the house of the accused as soon as the accusation is made – this is not justice,” she said in a post on X.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha whip Mohammad Jawed also slammed the “bulldozer action” saying such actions show “hatred against Muslims”.

Jawed also appealed to the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the issue and take appropriate action.

