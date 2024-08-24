GATE 2025 Registration Starts on Aug 28

Online registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025) will start from August 28, 2024, IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

Online registration and application submission for GATE 205 was supposed to start from today i.e. Saturday August 24.

However, IIT Roorkee in a notification released today said, the GATE 2024 schedule has been revised.

IIT Roorkee also said that the online registration, which was supposed to start today, will start from Wednesday August 28, 2024.

GATE 2025: Last Date to Apply

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for GATE 2025 without late fee is September 26 and with late fees in October 07, 2024.

GATE exam is held every year in online mode for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes.

This year the exam will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, IIT Roorkee said.

IIT Roorkee is the examination conducting body this year.

GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centres divided into eight zones, the premium institution said.

“GATE 2025 Important Dates”

Online Application Process Opens on official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in: August 28 to September 26, 2024

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 7, 2024

Display of Defective Applications to rectify: Will be notified later

Last date for rectification of Applications: Will be notified later

Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): Will be notified later

"GATE 2025 Admit Card Download" date: Will be notified later

GATE 2025 Examination - February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025

"GATE 2025 Result" declaration date: March 19, 2025

"About GATE"

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

Once start, online registration could be done using the official website: "https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in".

