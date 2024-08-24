Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Merit List on Aug 26

The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced to publish on August 26, 2024 NEET UG 2024 Merit List for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical and paramedical courses

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced to publish on August 26, 2024 NEET UG 2024 Merit List for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical and paramedical courses.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CET Cell has extended till 11:59 PM today i.e. Saturday August 24, 2024 the last date of registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling in Maharashtra is conducted for admission in various undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical and paramedical courses.

Online registration for NEET UG counselling and document submission in Maharashtra began on August 16, 2024.

The last date to apply was August 23, 2024. It has however now been extended till 11:59 PM today.

“The last date for Online Registration and Session Apply (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/BASLP/ B(P&O) has been extended up to 24/08/2024 11.59 pm (Server time)”, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/B(P&O) courses has been extended till 11:59 PM today, candidates should note.

“A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful Payment of the fees”, the CET Cell said.

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2024

Candidates who have registered should note that the CET Cell will publish on Monday August 26, 2026 NEET UG 2024 Merit List as well as list of all registered candidates.

Following the publication of merit list, candidates will be required to submit their college preferences and options from August 27 to 29, 2024.

Candidates should study carefully the seat matrix and vacant seat details published on Aug 27 before proceeding for option and preference form submission.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Selection List

As per the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2024, the MBBS and Dental selection list will be published on August 30, 2024.

“Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List for (Group A - MBBS and BDS Only) will be on August 30, 2024”, the CET Cell said.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round should note that date of physical joining and filling of status retention form is August 31 to September 04, 2024.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: August 16, 2024

Online Registration Start Date: August 17, 2024

Last date of registration / application: August 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: August 17 to 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: August 17 to 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): August 26, 2024

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 26, 2024

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: Aug 27 to 29, 204

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 30, 2024

The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course, candidates should note.

