Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 Merit List Today

Saturday August 24, 2024 10:46 AM , ummid.com News Network

Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 Merit List: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2024 is set to publish on its official website rajugneet2024.org NEET UG Merit List 2024 today i.e. Saturday August 24, 2024.

Rajasthan MBBS and BDS Merit List 2024 will be released categorywise including State combined, OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, and will be provisional.

Candidates who have registered for Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling can directly access the MBBS and BDS Merit List in PDF using the steps and direct link provided here.

Rajasthan Medical Counselling board had published on August 23, NEET UG 2024 Seat Matrix. Candidates should carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.

Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from August 24 to 27, 2024.

Candidates should note auto-locking of the choices and options filled will be done at 05:00 pm on August 27, 2024. They should therefore use option submission and choice filling before 05:00 pm on August 27.

Click here to go to the official website: rajugneet2024.org. Click on 'NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List' under the Download Section of the Home Page. The Merit List will be downloaded in PDF. Check your name and other details.

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment

The Rajasthan board will publish on August 29, 2024 the First Round Allotment Information based on the choices and options entered by the candidates.

"Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates can be done from August 30 to September 05, 2025", the board said.

The provisional merit list of PwD, Defence/PM, NRI will be also published today i.e. August 24, 2024. Rajasthan Medical Counselling Board had on August 22, 2024 published the list of PwD, Defence/PM, NRI for document verification.

