Masjid-mandir disputes raked as short cut to become Hindu leader: RSS Chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday December 19, 2024 expressed concerns over masjid-mandir disputes saying some people are creating and using these issues as a short cut to become leaders of Hindus

Pune: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday December 19, 2024 expressed concerns over masjid-mandir disputes saying some people are creating and using these issues as a short cut to become leaders of Hindus.

"After the construction of the Ram Mandir, some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by raking up similar issues in new places," Mohan Bhagwat said without taking name.

Speaking at an event titled ‘India – The Vishwaguru', at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series) in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat said such actions are unacceptable and should not be allowed.

"Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together," he said without mentioning any particular site.

However, Bhagwat’s comments are seen in the context of the recent survey ordered by a Smabhal Court of Shahi Jama Masjid . Violence and clashes erupted after the survey killing five Muslims in police firing.

The violence in Sambhal and killing of Muslim youths in police firing had also rocked the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament where Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, presented a minute by minute detail of how the state administration incited violence and then police resorted to firing killing the Muslims youths.

This is not for the first time Bhagwat warned against creating what he called “Ram Madnir like disputes”. While addressing another event few months ago he had said this was unfair to “search for temples in every mosque.”

However, RSS critics question the seriousness of Mohan Bhagwat’s repeated assertions reminding the power he and his organization enjoy.

“No one can dare raise such issues or create communal unrest if Mohan Bhagwat is really serious and meant what he asserts”, RSS critics said.

In a related development, the Supreme Court has barred the courts of the country from ordering new survey of mosques or any other places of worship in the country.

