Police fired in Sambhal using govt, private weapons: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief and Member of Parliament from Kannauj Tuesday December 03, 2024 while speaking in the Parliament said Uttar Pradesh Police fired in Sambhal using government and private weapons

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief and Member of Parliament from Kannauj Tuesday December 03, 2024 while speaking in the Parliament said Uttar Pradesh Police fired in Sambhal using government and private weapons.

“Police Personnel and other officials fired using government and private weapons that left dozens injured and five innocents killed”, Akhilesh Yadav said in the Lok Sabha, lower house of the Indian Parliament.

“There are video recordings to prove this”, Akhilesh Yadav said.

Row over Masjid Survey

Sambhal has been tense since November 19, 2024 when a session court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid in response to a petition claiming that the ancient place of worship was built during Mughal era (1526) after demolishing a temple.

Ironically, the petition was filed on November 19 and the court passed the order to make a survey on the same day. The session judge appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day and asked him to submit a report by November 29, 2024.



Clashes between the protesters and security forces took places between the second round of the survey of the ancient masjid Sunday November 24, 2024.

Purported video footages surfaced after the violence showed security forces resorting to firing. Eyewitnesses also claimed the Muslims were killed in Police firing.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is directly responsible for the deaths of Muslim youths in Sambhal.

The UP administration however said the state police did not resort to firing in Sambhal and claimed the youths died due to private firing.

'Administartion incited violence'

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav while speaking in the Lok Sabha however said not only UP Policemen but officials also fired on protesters using government as well as private weapons.

Akhilesh Yadav presented the entire details in the Parliament what happened in Sambhal from Nov 19 till Nov 24, 2024 when the violence started in the city.

"The local residents extended their support when they survey of the Jama Masjid was done following the court order. After the survey, the district administration said survey has been completed and the report of the survey will be submitted in the court", Akhilesh said in the Parliament.

The SP Chief said that on Nov 22, 2024, when Muslims went to Jama Masjid for Friday prayers, police barricaded the entire area. Despite this, local residents remained peaceful. People became wary when survey team came on Sunday for a second round. Local residents wanted to know why the second survey was being done when the survey was already completed as per the officials.

"Responding to this, the Circuit Officer abused and ordered lathi charge over the Muslims who had gathered there. Opposing the Police action, some people pelted stones.

"Following this, the police and other officials fired on them using government as well as private weapons. There are video recordings to prove this", Akhilesh said in the Parliament.

