GATE 2025 Detailed Schedule Published

IIT Roorkee has published the detailed schedule and time table of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 or GATE 2025 on its official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Monday December 23, 2024 3:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

As per the GATE 2025 notification, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

As per the GATE 2025 notification, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers.

GATE 2025 Detailed Time Table

As per the detailed time table released today:

CS1, AG and MA papers will be held on Saturday February 01, 2025 from 9:30 to 12:30 fornoon session (FN)

CS2, NM, MT, TF and IN papers will be held on Saturday February 01, 2025 from 2:30 to 5:30 afternoon session (AN)

ME, PE and AR papers will be held on Sunday February 02, 2025 from 9:30 to 12:30 fornoon session (FN)

EE paper will be held on Sunday February 02, 2025 from 2:30 to 5:30 afternoon session (AN)

CY, AE, DA, ES and PI papers will be held on Saturday February 15, 2025 from 9:30 to 12:30 fornoon session (FN)

EC, GE, XH, BM and EY papers will be held on Saturday February 15, 2025 from 2:30 to 5:30 afternoon session (AN)

CE1, GG, CH, PH and BT papers will be held on Sunday February 16, 2025 from 9:30 to 12:30 fornoon session (FN)

CE2, ST, XE, XL and MN papers will be held on Sunday February 16, 2025 from 2:30 to 5:30 afternoon session (AN)

GATE Score Validity

The GATE exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The test papers will be in English. Candidates opting to appear in TWO test papers must have a primary choice of test paper. The second test paper must be chosen from the allowed combinations as published on GATE website.

"Combinations other than the listed ones are NOT allowed in the initial (Regular and Extended) windows of registration. We may open up additional two-paper combinations at a later date, which will be notified on the GATE 2025 website. This is subject to the availability of infrastructure and scheduling feasibility", IIT Roorkee said.

IIT Roorkee, the examination conducting authority for this year’s Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025), had earlier published new two paper combinations . These were in addition to the two-paper combinations that were available in the regular and extended application windows.

