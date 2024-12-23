Rahmani 30 alumnus Zaurez bags 39 LPA package at Google

Zaurez Ahmed - one of the alumni of Rahmani 30 and son of a modest general store owner in Bihar, has secured placement at Google with an outstanding 39 lakhs per annum package

Success Story: Zaurez Ahmed - one of the alumni of Rahmani 30 and son of a modest general store owner in Bihar, has secured placement at Google with an outstanding 39 lakhs per annum package.

Zaurez Ahmed is currently pursuing BTech in Computer Science at IIT Delhi. He is the only male student from IIT Delhi selected by tech giant Google.

Zaurez, who belongs to the humble town of Jalwara, Kewti, Darbhanga District, Bihar, is hailed as a perfect testament to perseverance and hard work.

Rahmani Mission

Zaurez is the alumnus of Rahmani 30 or Rahmani Program of Excellence - a dream project of Maulana Wali Rahmani established on the lines of “ Super 30 ”.

Rahmani 30 provides free coaching to the students appearing in IIT JEE Main and JEE Advanced entrance exams, and also NEET UG, CA entrance etc since its foundation in 2009 .

"His success is a reflection of the unwavering support of his parents - his mother, Ambiya Khatun, a devoted homemaker, and his father, Shakil Ahmad, who runs a small general store", Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani and Fahad Wali Rahmani, the duo who are taking care of Rahmani 30 after the demise of their father Maulana Wali Rahmani, said.

Meanwhile, Rahmani Program of Excellence has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 through its official website "rahmanimission.info".

Aspiring eligible candidates can fill the application form available on the website and appear in the entrance exam.

