CA Final Nov 2024 Result: Where and How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Final Novermber 2024 result can be checked on the official website 'icai.nic.in' following the steps given here

Thursday December 26, 2024 10:55 AM , ummid.com News Network

ICAI CA Final Nov 2024 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare today i.e. Thursday December 26, 2024 the result of the CA Final exam that was held in the month of November 2024.

The ICAI had conducted CA Final Group 1 exams on November 3, 5, and 7, and CA Final Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

In a notification released on its official website, the ICAI said the CA Final result will be declared today.

"The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 26th December 2024 (late evening)", the ICAI said.

The ICAI further said that once released, the result can be accessed by candidates at the website icai.nic.in.

Steps to check CA Final 2024 Result

Go to the official website here: icai.nic.in. Click on the link marked as "CA Final Result November 2024". Enter your Roll No, Registration No and the code as shown on the web page Click on Submit to check your CA result and score

Along with the result, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also publish the CA Final Merit List containing the names of toppers with details of their score and rank.

To qualify for the ICAI CA November exam, candidates must score at least 40% in each section and 50% overall.

CA Final May 2024 Toppers

In the CA Final exam held in May 2024, Ghilman Saalim Ansari, Kushagra Roy, Shivam Mishra, Yug Sachin Kariya and Varsha Arora were the toppers.

Shivam Mishra held the top rank AIR 1 with a score on 500 whereas Varsha Arora bagged 480 marks and bagged the All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the CA Final 2024 exams.

Ghilman Saalim Ansaari had jointly shared the All India Rank (AIR) 3 with Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral in the ICAI CA exams, according to the CA Final May 2024 Toppers List released by the ICAI.

CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025

Meanwhile, the ICAI is also set to conduct CA Foundation and Intermediate exams in January 2025.

According to the ICAI Exam Calendar, the CA Foundation next year will be held on January 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2025.

On the other hand, the CA Inermediate (Group 1) in the coming month will be held on January 11, 13 and 15, 2025.

The CA Inermediate (Group 2) in the coming month will be held on January 17, 19 and 21, 2025.

The ICAI had earlier also declared the results and merit list of CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Intermediate UNITS exam in October 2024. The exams were held in September 2024.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.