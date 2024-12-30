Lexus to showcase BEV concept cars at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Automobile leader Lexus is set to showcase a wide range of its next generation and futuristic battery operated electric vehicle (BEV) concept cars, especially it’s much talked about LF-ZC, at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Lexus had first introduced a range of concept models under the theme "Pushing the Boundaries of the Electrified Experience", envisioning new possibilities for mobility through electric cars at the inaugural Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The Lexus booth hosted the global debut of the next-generation Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) concept car LF-ZC, set for release in2026, along with the BEV flagship concept model LF-ZL, which offers a glimpse into the brand's future.

Lexus is now bringing its LF-ZC BEV Concept Car at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 to be held from January 17 to 22, 2025 in New Delhi.

A Concept Car is a prototype vehicle that automakers create to showcase new technologies and design ideas. And, BEVs types of electric vehicles that run solely on rechargeable batteries and do not have gasoline engines unlike Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

Lexus LF-ZC

The LF-ZC (Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst) concept is part of the forthcoming next-generation Lexus BEV lineup.

As the name suggests, the model forms the catalyst for new experiences in the electric age, including elevated driving dynamics, uncompromised design, and new exclusive services ― the epitome of the Lexus brand promise to craft cars that enrich the lives of discerning customers.

The Next-generation Lexus BEVs will achieve more versatile vehicle packaging by minimizing all core components.

"This translates directly to driving performance, with LF-ZC delivering engaging and exhilarating dynamics where driver and car become one, leveraging the excellent inertia characteristics of BEVs and building on technologies from Lexus RZ development, such as the seamless drive force control by the all-wheel drive DIRECT4 system and the natural, linear steering feel provided by Steer-by-Wire", Lexus said.



Lexus LF-ZC Dimension

Measuring 4,750mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,390mm in height, with a 2,890mm wheelbase, the LF-ZC is designed for both performance and efficiency.

Central to its innovation is a prismatic battery pack, which reduces weight and doubles the range compared to traditional EV batteries, underscoring Lexus' commitment to cutting-edge technology.

Lexus LF-ZC Interior

The Lexus LF-ZC concept redefines electric mobility with its futuristic interior and advanced features.

"A standout innovation is the "Buttler," an AI-powered voice assistant that learns driver preferences to personalize settings based on in-car data", the car manufacturer said.

The cabin includes a sleek digital instrument panel and two screens on either side of the steering wheel—one for drive modes, gear selection, and ADAS controls, and the other for managing entertainment, climate, and phone functions.

"Throughout the interior, the Bamboo CMF (Color, Material, Finish) Concept represents Lexus's unique sustainability efforts, focusing on circular resource use while delivering fresh experiential value to customers through an innovative interior design", Lexus said.

"Intelligent Cockpit"

The digitalized Intelligent Cockpit features situation-based functionality where customers can access the functions they need, when they need them, making it a control interface that enhances the immersive driving experience.

The integration of the new software platform "Arene OS" interface allows continuous updates of functions in line with the evolving times, including advanced safety technology and multimedia features.

"For a personalized driving experience, the car becomes a true companion to customers by adjusting fundamental performance characteristics, such as acceleration and handling, to driver preferences through software-enabled hardware", Lexus said.



