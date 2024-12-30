Repeat of ruckus over meat supply in Goa ahead of Christmas

Until almost the last days of Christmas Eve, Goa went into a tizzy over the threat of meat shortage, as the Christmas Season loomed

Monday December 30, 2024 10:55 PM , Dr Ranjan Solomon

[Until almost the last days of Christmas Eve, Goa went into a tizzy over the threat of meat shortage, as the Christmas Season loomed. (Image: Goa News Hub/X)]

Once again the fringe Hindutva elements have stirred a hornets’ nest after cow vigilantes patterned their signature approach to create havoc and uncertainty for minorities at festival times. This time around they chose Christmas and Goa as their mark. Until almost the last days of Christmas Eve, Goa went into a tizzy over the threat of meat shortage, as the Christmas Season loomed. Meat traders publicly protested over harassment by cow vigilantes, disrupting the festive season supply. The traders' association demanded protection from the government.

After to-and-fro dialogue and confrontations, there was a huge relief to Christmas revelers as beef vendors resumed beef vending operations from Dec 24 and providing beef availability to the Christmas season.

Beef vendors had downed their shutters for the previous two days fearing attacks and violence by extreme elements. Nor did they have supplies in case there were potential buyers. Mostly, they feared for their personal security and establishments.

The All Goa Beef Traders Association finally confirmed that vendors started operations on December 24, ensuring beef availability for Christmas celebrations. The assurance of uninterrupted supply of beef from the Goa Meat Complex Managing Directer soothed anxieties. They reported that slaughtering is underway and the Goa Meat Complex will operate at full capacity to meet traders and consumer needs.

The question is whether the status quo will last or if violent confrontations will return to irk Goans again.

Cow slaughter is a contentious issue in India, where cows are considered sacred by many Hindus. Cattle slaughter has been practiced in India for centuries, with different communities having varying attitudes towards it. The tension needs to be resolved with a rational and final solution in the form of a social contract between contrasting interests and needs of various religious communities. Only this will allow uniform legislation across states and affirm Indian multiplurality.

Law prohibits slaughter of cows and calves in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Some states, like Kerala and West Bengal, allow cattle slaughter with stipulated restrictions. The central government has enacted laws like the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960) to regulate animal welfare. The British colonial era had seen the introduction of cow protection laws, which were further strengthened post-independence.

Cattle slaughter is a significant economic activity in India, with the meat industry generating substantial revenue. Many communities, particularly Muslims and Dalits, rely on the cattle trade for their livelihood. Christians have entered the trade in the form of cold storage enterprises that provide employment, MSMEs.

However, the emotive issue of cow slaughter has led to social tension and conflicts between different communities. In recent developments, the current government’s emphasis on cow protection has led to tightened and stricter regulations, and enactment of laws banning cattle slaughter.

The issue has sparked larger debates on federalism, with some states resisting the central government’s directives on cow slaughter. Dimensions of human rights concerns are intricately linked to the crackdown on cattle slaughter, raising concerns about the rights of marginalized communities, who rely on the trade for their livelihood.

Human rights groups have criticized the government’s approach, citing the need to balance animal welfare with human rights. Different states in India have enacted laws banning or restricting cow slaughter, reflecting local political dynamics and power struggles.

Matters are threatening to get out of hand and can lead to communal outbursts unless the government drops ideological and populist interests to accommodate a consensus in which rival claims are duly resolved.

Just a few days back, reports came about extortions by the Bajrang Dal right through the meat supply chain. A tense situation occurred in the South Goa Planning and Development (SGPDA) wholesale fish market at Margao over procuring of beef. The Beef Shop owners claimed that there was an argument which arose after Bajrang Dal activists stopped them. They alleged that the Bajrang Dal youth were stopping their vehicles and demanding money. The beef sellers alleged that Gaurakshas assaulted their workers with rods and were demanding money.

It is clear from these reports that the defenders of meat are not all about religious claims, . In Madhya Pradesh, for example, the Gauraksha Commando Force has no legal or administrative recognition in the state. But, they have a moral sanction to take the law into their own hands. This trend is picking up and warns of dangers that can create hate and violence.

The politics and economics of cow slaughter in India are deeply intertwined. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindu nationalist groups have long advocated for a ban on cow slaughter, citing religious and cultural sentiments. The issue of cow slaughter has also been used as a tool for political mobilization, particularly among Hindu voters.

The Indian meat industry is a significant contributor to the country’s economy, with an estimated export value of over 1 trillion (approximately $13.5 billion USD). India is a significant exporter of beef and buffalo meat, with a large share of the global market. In the intersection of politics and economics, the ban on cow slaughter has led to debates around protectionism versus free trade, with some arguing that the ban hurts India’s export market and economy.

At the grassroots, the cattle trade and meat industry provides employment and livelihoods for millions of people, particularly in rural areas. The cattle trade and meat industry are largely informal, making it challenging to regulate and monitor.

Also, India has the largest livestock population throughout the country. It has 512.0 million of animal population excluding poultry. It accounts for about 58% of the world buffalo population and 14.7% of cattle population. There are about 300 million bovines, 65.07 million sheep, 135.2 million goats and about 10.3 million pigs and 729.2 million poultry in the country as per 19th Livestock Census.

Yet, there are many constraints for the slow growth of the Indian meat industry, including lack of scientific approach to rearing of meat animals, unorganized nature of meat production and marketing, socio-economic taboo and inadequate infrastructure facilities and poor harvest management.

India is also the largest exporter of buffalo meat and third largest exporter of meat after Brazil and Australia. Meat exports from India commenced in 1969. For over four decades, it built an enviable reputation of being a reliable exporter of risk-free, lean, nutritious and competitively priced meat. This has led to consistent, high compound growth rate in the export volumes.

Among the important buyers of Indian bovine and other meat are China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. India exports both frozen and fresh chilled meat. Among the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has emerged as the major exporter of buffalo meat, followed by Punjab and Maharashtra. Besides having the country’s largest buffalo population, Uttar Pradesh also has the highest number of abattoirs cum meat processing export units.

Power Dynamics in the industry including the politics of cow slaughter reflect power dynamics between different communities, castes, and classes, with some groups seeking to assert their dominance over others. The politics and economics of cow slaughter in India are deeply intertwined, reflecting complex power dynamics, cultural sentiments, and economic interests. Addressing this issue requires a nuanced understanding of these factors and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

The Meat crisis in Goa is a complex issue, deeply rooted in the state’s cultural, economic, and political landscape. To solve this crisis in the long term, several options must be studied and resolved in a comprehensive manner recognizing that the state is multi-religious, multi-ethnic in nature. The imposition of bans will create social tensions and disallow religious and cultural pluralism.

In addressing the Cattle Slaughter Prohibitions, the state government can reconsider the cattle slaughter prohibitions and regulations that have led to a shortage of beef in the state. This could involve amending the Goa Daman and Diu Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Goa Animal Preservation Act. The government can also engage in dialogue with various stakeholders, including meat traders, farmers, and consumer groups, to find a solution that balances the interests of all parties involved.

The government can promote sustainable livestock farming practices in Goa, which would not only ensure a steady supply of meat but also contribute to the state’s agricultural economy.

This could involve providing incentives to farmers to rear cattle, improving veterinary care and animal husbandry practices, and supporting the development of livestock markets in the state.

The government can explore the possibility of importing beef from other states, where cattle slaughter is permitted, to meet the demand for beef in Goa. This would require streamlining the transportation and logistics of beef imports, ensuring that the meat is sourced from licensed slaughterhouses and meets food safety standards.

The government can provide support to meat traders and consumers who have been affected by the beef shortage. This could involve offering subsidies or financial assistance to meat traders, providing alternative livelihood options for those affected by the ban, and ensuring that consumers have access to affordable and safe meat.

The Way Forward to a viable forward looking solution is a nuanced approach that balances animal welfare, human rights, and economic considerations are necessary. The government must encouraging dialogue between different stakeholders, including farmers, traders, and animal welfare groups, to probe viable solutions.

Implementing humane and regulated slaughter practices can help address concerns around animal welfare. With a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach, the government can help resolve the meat crisis in Goa and ensure that the state’s residents have access to a steady supply of safe and affordable meat.

[The writer, Dr Ranjan Solomon, is a Political Commentator.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.