AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2024: Direct Link to Check

Wednesday July 17, 2024 1:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2024: The Department of Technical Education Andhra Pradesh has confirmed to publish today i.e. Wednesday July 17, 2024 the Seat Allotment result of Round 1 counselling conducted for admission to first year Engineering and Pharmacy courses based on AP EAPCET 2024 (earlier known as AP EAMCET) score.

The Department of Technical Education on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) said AP EAMCET 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment result will be published today on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. It however did not confirm the exact time.

The Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result through candidate log-in.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2024 Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in . Click on "Allotment of Seats - 17.07.2024". Alternatively, click on "Download of Allotment Order" Log-in using User ID, Registration Number or Date of Birth Click on the given link to download the allotment result

Candidates who are allotted seats should note that the date of admission confirmation is from July 17 to 22, 2024.

To download allotment order, candidates will be required to click on "Download of Allotment Order" under the "Form" section of the home page.

The classes will commence from July 19, 2024, candidates should note.

AP EAPCET 2024 (Agriculture & Pharmacy) was held on May 16 and 17, 2024 whereas AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) was held on May 18 and 23, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released today the seat allotment result of all streams.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada had conducted the exam on behalf of APEAPCET and released the APEAMCET 2024 (APEAPCET 2024) result along with Merit List and Toppers names on May 28, 2024.

