NASA identifies 9 landing regions for Artemis III Moon Mission

Washington: American space agency NASA Monday October 28, 2024 released the details of 9 landing for its upcoming Artemis III Moon Mission.

The 9 landing regions NASA has marked are all near the lunar South Pole.

Artemis III Mission is the first crewed Moon landing in more than five decades.

“These areas will be further investigated through scientific and engineering study”, NASA said adding it will continue to survey potential areas for missions following Artemis III, including areas beyond these nine regions.

NASA has planned to land on Moon first woman and first person of colour under its Artemis III Mission.

NASA has already completed the crucial hot fire test of the core stage of Space Launch System (SLS) rocket which is designed to power future Moon missions under the agency's Artemis programme.

"Artemis will return humanity to the Moon and visit unexplored areas. NASA's selection of these regions shows our commitment to landing crew safely near the lunar South Pole, where they will help uncover new scientific discoveries and learn to live on the lunar surface," said Lakiesha Hawkins, Assistant Deputy Associate Administrator, Moon to Mars Program Office.

9 Regions

Artemis III lunar landing regions are, in no priority order:

Peak near Cabeus B Haworth Malapert Massif Mons Mouton Plateau Mons Mouton Nobile Rim 1 Nobile Rim 2 de Gerlache Rim 2 Slater Plain

These regions contain diverse geological characteristics and offer flexibility for mission availability. The lunar South Pole has never been explored by a crewed mission and contains permanently shadowed areas that can preserve resources, including water.

"The Moon's South Pole is a completely different environment than where we landed during the Apollo missions," said Sarah Noble, Artemis lunar science lead at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"It offers access to some of the Moon's oldest terrain, as well as cold, shadowed regions that may contain water and other compounds. Any of these landing regions will enable us to do amazing science and make new discoveries", she added.

