Delayed Census 2021 could begin early next year

The 2021 Census exercise which has been delayed due to unknown reasons is likely to begin early next year, news agency PTI reported citing official sources

Tuesday October 29, 2024 12:49 PM , ummid.coom News Network

[India Population Survey (AI Generated Image for representation)]

New Delhi: The 2021 Census exercise which has been delayed due to unknown reasons is likely to begin early next year, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

Simultaneously, the National Population Register (NPR) will be updated, the PTI said.

India conducts census and population survey every ten years since 1951.

The last census was done in 2011, and the next census was supposed to be done in 2021. It was however delayed due to unknown reasons even as Covid pandemic is cited as reason.

“In all probability, the work for the census and the NPR will begin early next year and the population data will be announced by 2026", PTI reported citing the official sources.

31 questions

The report further said tha the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner has prepared 31 questions to be asked to the citizens during the census exercise.

These questions include whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe and other family members as asked in the previous census.

The report also said that with the latest population survey if done in 2025, the census cycle is likely to be changed.

"So, it will be 2025-2035 and then 2035-2045 and so on in future,” sources privy to the thinking of the government said.

The population of India as per 2021 census is 1,210,854,977 comprising 623,724,568 males and 586,469,294 females.

Meanwhile, the official sources are not sure if the census questionnaire will also include details of castes. The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding caste census and have also made it a poll issue.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.