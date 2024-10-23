'No Protocol. We're Brothers': Watch Chechen President greeting his UAE counterpart

A very interesting video has surfaced showing how Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov received and greeted UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan upon his arrival in Russia Tuesday

Kazan (Russia): A very interesting video has surfaced showing how Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov received and greeted UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan upon his arrival in Russia Tuesday.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Russia’s City of Kazan to attend BRICS 2024 Summit on Tuesday October 22, 2024.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, along with some other members of his government, was on the airport tarmac to receive the UAE Royal.

But, what amazed the watchers is the way the Chechen President and his colleagues stood very close and near to the boarding stairs.

Soon, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan boarded off the plane, and hugged his Chechen counterpart with unusual warmth.

"We are not on protocol, we are his brother. This is what the Chechen President expressed when he met Mohammed bin Zayed”, Saif al Dareei, Al Ain News reporter, wrote while sharing the video.

“World leaders compete to receive the leader of the Middle East with the finest and best reception”, he added.

UAE, Chechnya Ties

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov and UAE Royal Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have a long and very cordial relationship.

The leader of the Muslim majority Russian province has met the UAE Chief several times.

During his meetings with Mohamed bin Zayed, among other things, Kadyrov has also called for the UAE to invest in Chechnya, as a gateway to Russia.

Back in 2016, when Ramzan Kadyrov was in the UAE to watch Formula 1 Race, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met him in the hotel where the former was staying.

BRICS 2024

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in Karzan to attend BRICS Summit under the presidency of Russia.

The 3-day summit started on Tuesday will continue till Thursday Oct 24, 2024.

Founded in 2006, BRICS actually has Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as its founding members.

In January 2023, BRICS members decided to expand the block and invited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia to come along.

Besides BRICS founding and new members, more than two dozen (according to some reports 36) world leaders, including the UN Secretary General, are in Russia to attend the summit underway in Kazan.

