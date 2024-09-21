UGC NET June 2024 Re-Exam Result: Where and How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare any moment the result of UGC NET June 2024 Re-Exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Saturday September 21, 2024 4:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

UGC NET June 2024 Re-Exam Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare any moment the result of UGC NET June 2024 Re-Exam held in August/September 2024 on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their UGC NET Score and Result on the official website:

ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted UGC NET from August 21 to September 4, 2024 in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Steps to check UGC NET 2024 Result

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link markes as ‘UGC NET Result 2024’ given on the home page

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter your credentials and click on submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download your result and take a printout of it for your reference.

Before declaring the result, the NTA will release UGC NET Final Answer Key on the official website.

UGC NET this year was held in 83 subjects in Online Mode (Computer based test) on multiple days. Till last year, the exam was held in pen and paper mode.

Along with UGC NET, NTA also conducts Joint CSIR UGC NET exams.

UGC NET and Joint CSIR UGC NET exams are held to select candidates for the award of different research fellowship.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted JOINT CSIR UGC NET from July 25 to 27, 2024. Its result was declared in August.

