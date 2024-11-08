Geek Plus unpacks world's 1st Vision Only Robot solution

Geek Plus International or Geek+ has launched the world's first Vision Only Robot Solution equipped with the Intel Visual Navigation Modules

Beijing: Geek Plus International or Geek+ has launched the world's first Vision Only Robot Solution equipped with the Intel Visual Navigation Modules, driving the digital and intelligent transformation of the logistics industry with cutting-edge technology.

"As the world's first vision only robot solution equipped with the Intel Visual Navigation Modules, the Geek+ Vision Only Robot Solution not only possesses depth vision perception enabled by the Intel RealSense camera, but also features deep algorithmic innovations in V-SLAM positioning, composite detection networks, and robot following", Hong Kong based mobile robotics technologies giant said.

"This allows for highly accurate positioning, navigation, and obstacle avoidance, helping enterprises effectively cope with diverse and complex logistics scenarios while enhancing both efficiency and accuracy", the tech firm said.

Advancing Depth Vision Perception

The Geek+ Vision Only Robot Solution is equipped with Intel Visual Navigation Module, which integrates the Intel RealSense camera.

"This camera features a novel all-in-one design that enables all depth calculations to be performed directly within the device, resulting in low power consumption and independence from specific platforms or hardware", the manufacturer said.

"The Intel RealSense camera provides core support for various vision-based AI solutions, and when paired with a dedicated visual processor, it accelerates the machine learning process and shortens the deployment cycle of automation solutions", it said.

In addition to the camera, the Intel Visual Navigation Module also includes the Robotic Vision Hub, which contains components such as the Intel Core i7-1270P processor and connection modules.

"This provides reliable computational support for algorithms running on the Geek+ Vision Only Robot, including V-SLAM positioning, composite detection networks, and robot following, while enabling cloud-edge collaboration through high-speed networks", the manufacturer said.

