Indonesia unpacks its 1st Telegram based Game Finance project

Bittime, a regulated Indonesia crypto exchange, has launched 'Palapa Tap Tap Hero', the country's first Telegram based Game Finance (GameFi) project.

Saturday November 9, 2024 5:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

[GameFi Palapa TapTap Hero (Image: Bittime)]

Jakarta: Bittime, a regulated Indonesia crypto exchange, has launched 'Palapa Tap Tap Hero', the country's first Telegram based Game Finance (GameFi) project.

Bittime has experienced a significant 10x growth in two consecutive years, and it launched the GameFi project in collaboration with Palapa - PT Global Karya Wisesa, a technology-based company and Bittime platform token.

Palapa is currently conducting its final airdrop, with a snapshot scheduled for November 11, 2024, and the listing planned for November 13, 2024.

As for Bittime platform token, Palapa has been officially registered by the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti) and has been listed as one of the 545 crypto assets under Bappebti supervision that can be traded.

"Remaining success on its first airdrop celebration, Bittime and Palapa Token released a Telegram-based GameFi, Palapa TapTap Hero. This game is considered to be able to provide an interactive experience that is not only entertaining, but also introduces blockchain technology and crypto adoption to the wider community", the regulated Indonesia crypto exchange said.

Ryan Lymn, CEO of Bittime, while highlighting that Palapa TapTap Hero Game will enhance the user experiences and literacy about the blockchain ecosystem, said the enthusiasm of crypto assets and Web3 adoption should be appreciated, especially for the young investors.

"We believe that by launching this Telegram-based game, Bittime and Palapa will be able to reach more people, while also providing fun introduction about the blockchain technology that underpins the crypto themselves," Ryan said.

Bittime and Palapa optimists that Palapa TapTap Hero Game will have a significant impact on the global adoption of blockchain, particularly in Indonesia. This game is not only a new innovation from the Indonesian Web3 industry, but it also marks Palapa ($PLPA) Token Generation Event (TGE), which is projected on 13th November, 2024.

Bittime believes Telegram-based game with tap-to-earn concept, is expected to be a further step to creating an inclusive ecosystem in Indonesian Web3 industry.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.