LampSite and More: What Huawei New 5G-A Solutions Mean For Mobile AI

Saturday November 9, 2024 4:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's Wireless Solution, launching 5G-A solutions at Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024.]

Istanbul: Chinese tech brand Huawei has introduced a new set of 5G-A (5G Advanced) solutions to help operators meet the ever-diversifying demand for services in the Mobile AI era.

Huawei new 5G-A solution include LampSite, the industry's lightest AAU and microwave-antenna integration and other features.

Launching the new 5G-A solutions, at Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024) in Istanbul, Türkiye, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's Wireless Solution, Cao Ming, said Huawei's 5G-A solutions will deepen the convergence of 5.5G and AI through 'Networks for AI' and 'AI for Networks'.

'Networks for AI' will enable networks to possess the sufficient capabilities that are required to address differentiated service requirements and improve both network performance and user experiences. 'AI for Networks' will equip networks with L4 autonomy through digital sites and RAN Agents. Operators can use these solutions in a wide range of scenarios to sustain their leading positions.

"Mobile AI is changing our lives. The arising new connections and services pose increasingly higher requirements on networks.

“Huawei's 5G-A 10 solutions build multidimensional ultimate network capabilities through the full-series Advanced Radio, enable full-domain site digitalization through Ambient Site, and achieve L4 network autonomy through the Agent-based digital engineers’ team. With such excellent performance, these solutions will help operators meet the ever-diversifying demand for services in the Mobile AI era”, Cao Ming said.

5G-A Features

Some of the new solutions announced by the vendor include:

Sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO, which according to Huawei provides an innovative solution to many technical challenges to meet the general deployment requirements of site engineering, bringing Massive MIMO to low bands. While providing extensive coverage, low-band Massive MIMO improves downlink, uplink and low-latency experiences, Huawei said.

Blade AAU X, a product that uses a single antenna to support Massive MIMO deployment across all sub-6 GHz bands. Huawei explained that this product can be deployed on a single pole, and requires 50% less site space and 70% lower OPEX.

Huawei also launched LampSite, which according to the company introduces Passive IoT (P-IoT) for the first time to upgrade digital intelligence indoors. LampSite X supports both indoor 10 Gbps and P-IoT access.

Another new 5G-A solution launched by Huawei is the Agent-based digital engineers team, which enables higher-level network autonomy.

Based on the intelligent RAN Agent, the Agent-based digital engineers team includes four digital experts that perform unattended maintenance, real-time network optimization, 24/7 energy saving and accurate service provisioning evaluation.

