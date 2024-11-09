Meet Susie Wiles - Trump's pick as White House Chief of Staff

Saturday November 9, 2024 10:41 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Image source: Posted on social media platform X by Jon Cooper, former aide of Barack Obama.]

Washington: Donald Trump, the President Elect, has nominated Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, as the White House Chief of Staff, an influential and most powerful cabinet post in Washington.

Nicknamed “Ice Maiden”, 67-year-old Susie Wiles will be the first woman to serve as the White House Chief of Staff.

Susie's appointment is also the first Trump has made after winning the 2024 U.S. President Elections .

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history. She is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” Trump said while announcing her appointment on the post.

“Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history,” he said.

'Most disciplined campaign manager'

Susie Wiles, a longtime Republican strategist, is recognised, both within Donald Trump’s circle and beyond, for running the most disciplined and effectively managed campaign to date, for the President Elect.

Yet Susie Wiles kept a low profile throughout the campaign, declining even to speak on stage during Donald Trump’s early-morning victory celebration on Wednesday .

She avoided taking on the official title of campaign manager, sidestepping potential scrutiny given Trump’s history of frequently changing campaign leadership.

"We call her the 'ice baby'... Susie likes to stay in the background," Trump said about Susie in his victory speech.

Active since 1980

Born on May 14, 1957, Susie Wiles is the daughter of Pat Summerall, who was a prominent football player and sportscaster.

Susie came to limelight, when she overlooked former Republican President Ronald Reagan's successful campaign in 1980.

She later helped Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis win the election in 2018, and also worked for Republican US representatives Jack Kemp and Tillie Fowler.

Wiles also served briefly as the manager of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr's 2012 presidential campaign.

Controversies

But Susie also has her own share of controversies.

“Is anyone surprised that a top Trump campaign adviser — who allegedly was shown classified documents by the former president — has a top post at a lobbying firm serving Chinese entities that could pose a national security threat?” Jon Cooper, former aide of Barack Obama wrote in a social media post.

“Susie Wiles currently works on Trump’s 2024 campaign and is co-chair of Mercury Public Affairs, which has taken millions of dollars in recent years from Chinese companies”, he added.

She is also accused in a 20-page-letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) of working with Russian Intelligence Services in 2018.

