‘Net Positive Mosque’: Dubai Unveils A Sustainable Model

Leading UAE realtor, Majid Al Futtaim, Friday November 08, 2024 opened Middle East’s first ‘net positive mosque’ in partnership with Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai

Dubai: Leading UAE realtor, Majid Al Futtaim, Friday November 08, 2024 opened Middle East’s first ‘net positive mosque’ in partnership with Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai.

Named after Majid Al Futtaim – the late founder of the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, is located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai.

The Majid Al Futtaim Mosque integrates sustainable and modern design practices in support of the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, ensuring energy efficiency, resource optimisation, and minimal environmental impact.

“As a result of a series of key sustainable features, the Majid Al Futtaim Mosque is set to become the first bespoke project to achieve BREEAM certification. This assessment recognises measures of performance, which are set against established benchmarks, evaluating the building’s specification, design, construction, and use”, the group said.

The mosque’s construction incorporates advanced mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, renewable energy sources, and sustainable building practices designed to achieve a net-positive status.

Key features include a robust renewable energy system with 203 solar photovoltaic panels, providing a total installed solar capacity of 116.73 kWp and generating over 204,121 kWh annually, providing more than 115% of the mosque’s energy demand.

The excess green energy is supplied back to the grid to be used across the community.

Additional energy-efficient systems include a solar-powered hot water system, LED lighting, an efficient HVAC setup, EV charging stations and a Building Management System (BMS) to optimise energy consumption.

Water efficiency, air quality, and non-toxic materials for the mosque, designed by Mario Associates, have been employed to ensure a healthy environment, with responsibly sourced, low-carbon materials prioritised to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

“The first of its kind structure reinforces Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to building a cleaner tomorrow as the Group’s aim to achieve net-positive in carbon and water for all its operating companies by 2040”, the group said.

Dubai already has world's first green mosque , "Khalifa Al Tajer Mosque" located in Bur Saeed Street, Deira of the Emirate. The mosque was opened to worshippers in July 2014 by Dubai's Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF).

In September 2021 , Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) had inaugurated the world’s first mosque to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) from the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC) with 83 points.

