AIMIM MLA from Malegaon, Mufti Ismail, referred to Mumbai after cardiac arrest

Tuesday November 12, 2024 12:04 PM , ummid.com Staff Reporter

[Mufti Ismail was seen offering Maghrib salah in the hospital on Monday Nov 11, 2024.]

Malegaon: Mufti Ismail Qasmi, sitting MLA and AIMIM candidate from Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency, has been referred to Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

Mufti Ismail, on campaign trail, was admitted in Indu Memorial Hospital in Malegaon on Monday Nov 11, 2024 after he complained of chest pain.

His condition deteriorated at around 04:00 AM Tuesday November 12, 2024 following which he has been referred to Mumbai, Dr Gaurav Thakre of Indu Memorial Hospital, told ummid.com.

“Mufti Ismail was brought to my hospital on Monday and it was found that he had a mild heart attack. The necessary treatment was given and he was recovering. “But, at around 04:00 AM today, he had another heart attack following which we decided to refer him to senior doctors in Mumbai for bypass surgery”, Dr Thakre said.

Dr Thakre said he was in the hospital for a routine round visit when he saw "uneasy Mufti Isamil on his bed in the ICU".

“Immediate medical assistance was provided to him. After consultation with his sons, it was decided that he should be immediately referred to Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay in Mumbai”, Dr Thakre said.

Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay, a renowned heart surgeon, is associated with multiple hospitals in Mumbai. He is likely to operate on Mufti Ismail either at Masina Hospital in Byculah or Saifee Hospital in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Show of Solidarity

Mufti Ismail Qasmi is the sitting MLA from Malegaon Central assembly seat and is contesting the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections to repeat his 2019 success from the same seat.

Soon after the report that Mufti Ismail has fallen ill went viral, a huge crowd of his supporters rushed to Indu Memorial Hospital for the latest update on the AIMIM MLA’s health.

In a humanitarian gesture, Mufti Ismail’s political rivals and those who are contesting the elections against him went to the hospital to enquire about Mufti Ismael’s health condition.

The first to call on Mufti Ismael in the hospital was Asif Shaikh Rashid, ex Congress MLA who is contesting the 2024 elections as independent.

Soon later, Congress candidate Ejaz Beg and Samajwadi Party candidate Shan e Hind also went to the hospital for the ayadat of Mufti Ismail.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party cancelled its rally in Nayapura in a show of solidarity with the ailing AIMIM leader.

Malegaon - along with the 287 seats of the Maharashtra assembly, is set to vote to elect a new MLA on Nov 20, 2024. Counting of votes and announcement of results will be on Nov 23, 2024.

