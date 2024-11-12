Umrah Visa for GCC countries simplified even further

Makkah: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has simplified even further the Umrah Visa options for GCC countries.
“Getting to the holy cities – Makkah and Madinah, is simple and convenient with multiple travel options available if you are from any of the GCC countries”, the ministry said.
The Gulf Cooperation Council or simply GCC) is a regional organisation comprising of six members - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.
“If you reside in any Gulf country and intend to perform Umrah, there are multiple easy pathways available to ensure a smooth journey, as Makkah and Madinah eagerly await your visit,” the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah wrote in a social media post Monday.
The ministry has offered three visa options for the GCC nationals.
Pilgrims choosing any of three options should note that permits from the Nusuk app are mandatory to perform Umrah and praying in al Rawdah al Sharifah.
