Umrah Visa for GCC countries simplified even further

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has simplified even further the Umrah Visa options for GCC countries

Tuesday November 12, 2024 5:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has simplified even further the Umrah Visa options for GCC countries.

“Getting to the holy cities – Makkah and Madinah, is simple and convenient with multiple travel options available if you are from any of the GCC countries”, the ministry said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council or simply GCC) is a regional organisation comprising of six members - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

“If you reside in any Gulf country and intend to perform Umrah, there are multiple easy pathways available to ensure a smooth journey, as Makkah and Madinah eagerly await your visit,” the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah wrote in a social media post Monday.

The ministry has offered three visa options for the GCC nationals.

Umrah Visa Package: Booking can be done directly through the Nusuk platform (www.nusuk.sa). Tourist Visa: Need to apply via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website (ksavisa.sa). Transit Visa: Available when booking with Saudi national carrier “Saudia” (www.saudia.com) and Flynas (www.flynas.com).

Pilgrims choosing any of three options should note that permits from the Nusuk app are mandatory to perform Umrah and praying in al Rawdah al Sharifah.

