China's Sun Yat-sen University turns 100

Guangzhou (China): Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) in China's Guangzhou Thursday November 12, 2024 celebrated completion of 100 successful years organising a gala event attended by over 5,500 people from across the country.

Those who attended the centenary celebration of Sun Yat Sen (SYSU) included people from governments, universities, institutions and organizations as well as the SYSU alumni, faculty and student representatives.

Sun Yat-sen University was established 100 years ago in a time of national crisis and went through the periods from revolution to building of the People's Republic of China.

“Based in Guangdong Province, the frontline of China's reform and opening-up, SYSU has achieved a remarkable development in the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics”, Gao Song, president of Sun Yat-sen University and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in his opening remarks.

Future Plans

The SYSU now intends to expand opening up at a high level to deepen international exchange and cooperation, and build a global partnership network of universities.

"The university will continue to contribute its efforts to promoting mutual learning between civilizations, tackling global challenges, advancing science and technology, reaching sustainable socio-economic development, as well as improving the wellbeing of humanity", Gao said.

Addressing the SYSU centennial celebration conference, Lynn Pasquerella, President of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, hailed the achievements the university made over the past century.

She said the university's innovative research is impressive, in particular with the frontier research in bioinformatics and cancer treatment. SYSU also takes a leading position in social science research in China.

She also pointed out that these accomplishments can be attributed to the unremitting efforts of the university to benefit China and the rest of the world with knowledge.



The SYSU centennial celebration conference was followed by the Innovation-Driven Development Forum.

Professor Jean-Marie Lehn, the Nobel Laureate in Chemistry in 1987 and also known as the "father of supramolecular chemistry" who is now a member of the French Academy of Sciences and an international member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with other distinguished experts in sectors of image and video AI and search, cloud computing, and distributed systems as well as outstanding representatives of SYSU alumni attended the forum.

They discussed the role of education, science and technology, and talents in Chinese modernization.

SYSU marked 100 years, two weeks after Ocean University of China (OUC) , formerly named Private Qingdao University located in Qingdao, Shandong Province, celebrated its centenary October 25, 2024.

