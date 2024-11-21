2024 Kuwait Quran Contest: Indonesia, Uganda and Bangladesh Win Top Prizes

Holy Quran reciters and memorisers from Indonesia, Uganda and Bangladesh had won the first prizes in the three categories of the 2024 Kuwait International Award for Memorizing Holy Quran, its Reading and Recitation

[Anas Mahfouz from Bangladesh won the first place in the category for young memorizers.]

Kuwait City: Holy Quran reciters and memorisers from Indonesia, Uganda and Bangladesh had won the first prizes in the three categories of the 2024 Kuwait International Award for Memorizing Holy Quran, its Reading and Recitation.

The inauguration ceremony of 13th international Quran competition organised by Awqaf and Islamic Affairs was held in Kuwait city on November 13, 2024. The final session of the Quran contest was held on Wednesday November 20, 2024. On the same day, the winners were also announced.

Winners of 2024 Quran Award Kuwait

The first prize in the Quran Recitation and Tajweed category, was awarded to Firdaus Syamsuri from Indonesia, second prize went to Mohammad bin Mahmour from Malaysia whereas Md Abu Dhar Al-Ghafari from Bangladesh bagged the third prize.

Habib Sedaghat from Iran won the fourth and Fawzi Hama from Thailand won the fifth prize.

In the full Quran memorization category, the first place went to Kaibto Abdul-Kareem from Uganda, followed by Shuaib Shafie from Somalia in second, Mohammed Al-Omari in third, Abdullah Al-Enezi from Kuwait in fourth and Mohammad Abdul-Halim from Egypt in fifth.

Anas Mahfouz from Bangladesh won the first place in the category for young memorizers, followed by Yusuf Ali from the United States who won the second prize, Mohammad Tabbakh from Algeria bagged the third, Adam Rajab from Palestine won the fourth and Mohammad Nazad from Iran won the fifth.

Watch Firdaus Syamsuri of Indonesia Reciting Holy Quran

In the category for the Ten Qiraat (recitations), the first place was awarded to Mohammad Al-Ali from Kuwait, followed by Abdulaziz Abdullah from Ethiopia in second, Abdulhamid Al-Qaryou from Libya in third, Basim Al-Nasyan from Saudi Arabia in fourth and Abdullah Bashir Abdul from the United States in fifth, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

A total of 127 contenders from 75 countries participated in the 13th Edition of the International Kuwait Quran Award.

Since its establishment in 2010, the Kuwait international Quran contest, organized by Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, has encouraged young people worldwide to engage with the Quran through memorization, recitation, and Tajweed.

An exhibition themed "Recite as You Have Learned" also ran alongside the competition. The exhibit showcased various memorization methods, schools of Quranic study, and advancements in memorization techniques, offering attendees insight into the Quran's educational and cultural heritage.

Katara Quran Competition

Meanwhile, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) of Qatar said that a total of 1,348 participants will compete in its 8th Award for Reciting the Holy Qur’an held under the slogan “Beautify the Qur’an with Your Voices”, representing 61 Arab and non-Arab countries.

About 653 from 17 Arab countries are participating in the award, while 695 are from 44 non-Arab countries. Countries from the Arab Maghreb have the highest number of participants (294), followed by Egypt, Sudan, and Somalia (218).

Participants from countries of the Arab Mashriq reached 98, while from the Gulf countries, there are 43 competing for the award. A total of 100 participants will be selected by a judging committee to compete in the qualifying stage in Doha through 20 episodes aired on TV.



