Ramadan 2025 likely to begin on March 01, Eid al Fitr on March 30

It should however be noted that the confirmed start date of the holy month of Ramadan 2025 will be announced only on 29th of Shaban 1446 AH

Friday November 15, 2024 8:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

[AI generated image showing a Muslim praying during the Holy Month of Ramadan.]

Ramadan 2025 (1446 AH): Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting, this year i.e. 1446 AH corresponding to 2025 AD, is likely to commence on Saturday March 01, 2025 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab States.

According to Ummul Qura of Saudi Arabia, the holy month of fasting the year 1446AH is likely to end on Sunday March 30, 2025 when Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries.

Ramadan start day in India, Pakistan

On the other hand, Ramadan 2025 will begin and Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries a day later.

Accordingly, Ramadan 2025 in the South Asian countries will start on Sunay March 02, 2025 and Eid al Fitr 2025 in these countries will most likely be celebrated on Monday March 02, 2025.

It should however be carefully noted and kept in mind that the exact start date and time of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations will be confirmed by the Saudi Royal Court, religious authorities and Moon-sighting committees in UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan and the respective countries.

The announcement is made based on the Ramadan and Eid Moon Sighting which is the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Ramadan 2025 in USA, UK

The start of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr celebrations in America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, South Africa, France, Canada, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Nigeria, Sudan and other countries will also be decided by moon sighting committees and religious authorities in these countries.

The likely date to start fasting of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr celebrations around the world however will be a day before or after Saturday March 01, 2025 and Sunday March 30, 2025 respectively.

Eid al Fitr 2025 Holidays

If Ramadan begins on March 01, 2025 and Eid al Fitr moon is sighted on Saturday March 29, 2025 then those living in Saudi Arabia are likely to have a long holiday from March 27 to April 03, 2025.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be marked on the same date in UAE and other Arab countries, with a similar number of public holidays. The official Ramadan Eid Holidays will be announced after the start of the Holy Month.

Extended Public Holidays are also announced for Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, and South Africa one day off is given to those working in government and private sectors.

It should be once again noted that the final and confirmed dates of Ramadan 2025 and Eid al Fitr will be announced only on 29th of Shaban 1446 AH.

In 2024, the holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries began on March 11 whereas the Eid al Fitr was celebrated last year on April 10, 2024 .

