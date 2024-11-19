Meet Gang Duan: Intel’s Inventor of Year 2024

Gang Duan, who works in Chandler, Arizona, as Principal Engineer and Backend Area Manager in Intel’s Substrate Packaging Technology Development Group, has been named as Intel’s Inventor of the Year for 2024

"Gang Duan, in his 16 years at Intel, has amassed nearly 500 patent applications in his quest to help push the envelope of how silicon dies are combined in packages — inventing better interconnects, embedding tiny connector chips within the substrate (as in Intel EMIB) and pioneering glass substrates", Intel said.

"For his years of prolific problem-loving work, Duan was named Intel’s Inventor of the Year for 2024", the tech giant said.

About Gang Duan

In his LinkedIn profile, Gang Duan introduces himself as a senior engineering leader with a proven track record in semiconductor and microelectronics packaging industry, and having over 16 years of extensive experience in technology/program/supply chain/business development - Equipment/materials/chemistry/process technology enablement, factory start-up, supplier development, yield/reliability improvement, and quality management.

Duan is also skilled in 2.5D/3D Panel-level Advanced Packaging, Bridge Die Embedding, Thermal Compression Bonding, Epoxy Underfills, High Density Interconnects, Solder Bumping, Surface-Mount Technology, Solder Joint Reliability, Advanced Cleans, Compression Molding, Package Assembly, and Packaging Materials, as well as Structured Problem Solving, Process Engineering, Lean Six Sigma Manufacturing, Operational Excellence, Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Designs of Experiments, and Statistical Analyses.

"A recognition to all the co-inventors"

Duan calls the award “a recognition to all the co-inventors and collaborators who have been taking on the toughest challenges in the field of advanced packaging. It’s truly the spirit of collaboration that’s made this possible.”

“Innovators need to develop a great sense of loving problems. That’s the beginning of everything. Where there is a problem, there is an opportunity to innovate", Duan added.

Duan and his cohorts employ an approach designed to prevent failures, but they don’t flinch when failures inevitably occur.

“Some of our best ideas were actually developed from our failures", Duan said.

