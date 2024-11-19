331,602 Indian students, highest since 2009, enrolled in U.S. in 2023-24

Tuesday November 19, 2024 2:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

[AI generated image for representation.]

Washington: A total of 331,602 Indian students have enrolled in various universities and colleges of the United States to acquire higher education, the official data released Monday Nov 19, 2024 said.

This is the highest number since 2009, and about 23% increase as compared to the last year, according to the Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange.

Open Doors Report, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is published by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE).

China is the second leading place of origin sending a total of 277,398 Chinese students for higher education in the U.S.

"This despite a 4% decline", the Open Doors Report 2024 said, adding China however remained the top-sending country for undergraduates and non-degree students, sending a total of 87,551 and 5,517 respectively.

Chinese students pursuing OPT is also up by 12% to 61,552, the report said adding India and China together made up over half of all international students in the United States.

The report further said that many other countries sending students to the United States also experienced strong growth, with 8 of the top 25 reaching all-time highs - Bangladesh, Colombia, Ghana, India, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, and Spain.

Sub-Saharan Africa totals grew by 13% in 2023/24 and had the highest growth rate among all world regions for the second consecutive year, building on the 18% increase in 2022/23, the report said.

The Open Doors Report 2024 further said that number of international students enrolled in various universities and institutions of the United States has reached all-time high.

The latest official data released by the United States showing increase in the number of Indian students in American colleges and universities reflects the declining quality of higher education in India.

The data showing more Indians migrating to the United States for higher education adds to the concerns raised after QS Quacquarelli Symonds in its latest ranking released on November 07, 2024 found no Indian universities in the list of top 20 universities in Asia .

