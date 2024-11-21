Dubai Industrial City Turns 20

Dubai Industrial City Thursday November 21, 2024 celebrated its 20th anniversary as the Middle East's leading manufacturing and logistics hub demonstrating the collaborative power of the public and private sectors

Dubai: Dubai Industrial City Thursday November 21, 2024 celebrated its 20th anniversary as the Middle East's leading manufacturing and logistics hub demonstrating the collaborative power of the public and private sectors.

One of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant business districts, Dubai Industrial City was unveiled in November 2004 to foster economic diversification and industrial innovation in Dubai and beyond.

The 20th anniversary of the industrial city was celebrated organising an event at Jumeirah Emirates Towers attended by senior officials including Eng. Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC, and Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, to chart a roadmap for the industry's future growth.

For more than 20 years, Dubai Industrial City has nurtured a thriving ecosystem of globally renowned manufacturing giants, with its ecosystem expanding by 11.5% in the year to end-September 2024 to exceed 1,100 local, regional, and international businesses, including Unilever, A P Moeller Maersk, Patchi, and Al Barakah Dates.

The district's workforce now exceeds 17,000 professionals, a year-on-year increase of 13% during the first nine months of this year, with its number of operational factories rising 16% during the same period to more than 350.

"Dubai Industrial City was founded on a strategic vision to cement the UAE's and Dubai's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse, and over the past 20 years, we have delivered on that promise," said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.

"Our thriving ecosystem serves as a single-window gateway for global growth and sustainable development to nurture industrial excellence that elevates the 'Made in UAE' brandmark on the world stage", he added.

"Dubai Industrial City's legacy is embodied by the success of more than 1,100 local, regional, and international customers and over 350 operational factories that, from our district, are directly contributing to a more resilient manufacturing sector", Alshawareb said.

"We will continue to nurture advancements in the industrial sector and prime it for long-term growth in line with the vision of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'", he added.

