Saturday November 23, 2024 1:33 AM , ummid.com News Network

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission is set to conduct today i.e. Saturday November 23, 2024 counting of votes of all the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand from 08:00 AM.

Polling to elect the new assembly in Jharkhand was held in two phases. The first phase of polling in Jharkhand was held on November 13 whereas the polling for the second phase was held on November 20, 2024.

Jharkhand 2024 Polling Percentage

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in the first phase of polling in Jharkhand was 64.86%.

The state recorded a poll percent of 68.95% in the second phase.

Jharkhand has a total of 24 districts. As per the ECI districtwise data, a total of 683 candidates were in the fray in the first phase for which polling was held in 43 assembly seats in 15 districts of the state.

Seraikela Kharsawan district recorded the highest polling per cent 76.02% whereas the lowest poll percent was 62.64% in Ranchi.

The state recorded the overall poll percentage of 68.95% in the second phase. The highest polling percent 77.61% was recorded in Jamtara district whereas the lowest voter turnout was 63.79% in Bokaro.

How many candidates contesting 2024 Jharkhand election

The ruling The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)which is contesting the election with Congress and some other parties has fielded 41 seats.

The Congress Party is contesting on 30 seats.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in 68 assembly seats.

Hemant Soren, who is contesting from Barhait, is seeking re-election as Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP earlier this year, is contesting from Seraikela seat.

The half way mark is 40, and as per the exit polls the BJP has edge over JMM+Congress alliance.

