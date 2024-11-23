The Election Commission is set to start today i.e. Saturday November 23, 2024 counting of votes of all the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra from 08:00 AM

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission is set to start today i.e. Saturday November 23, 2024 counting of votes of all the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra from 08:00 AM.

Polling to elect the new assembly in Maharashtra was held in a single phase on Wednesday November 20, 2024.

Maharashtra 2024 Polling Percentage

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Maharashtra was 66.05%.

Maharashtra has a total of 36 districts. As per the ECI districtwise data, Kolhapur district registered the highest voter turnout 76.63% followed by Gadchiroli 75.26%, Jalna 72.67%, Ahmednagar 72.47% and Hingoli 72.24%.

Elsewhere, Akola registered polling percentage of 64.76%, Amravati 66.40%, Aurangabad 69.64%, Beed 68.88%, Bhandara 70.60%, Chandrapur 71.33%, Dhule 65.47%, Gondiya 69.74%, Jalgaon 65.80%, Latur 67.03%, Mumbai City 52.65%, Mumbai Suburban 56.39%, Nagpur 61.60%, Nanded 69.45%, Nandurbar 71.88%, Nashik 69.12%, Osmanabad 65.62%, Palghar 66.63%, Parbhani 71.45%, Pune 61.62%, Raigad 69.15%, Ratnagiri 65.23%, Sangli 72.12%, Satara 71.95%, Sindhudurg 71.14%, Solapur 67.72%, Thane 56.93%, Wardha 69.29%, Washim 67.09% and Yavatmal 70.86%.

How many candidates contesting 2024 Maharashtra election

A total of 4,136 candidates from different political parties, including 2,086 Independents, are in the fray.

In the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition - Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86.

The other parties contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - 237 seats, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi 16 seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) on 09 seats.

The halfway mark is 144 seats and both the alliance are claiming to win more than the required number.

