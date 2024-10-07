India Haj Qurrah 2025 – Direct Link to Check

Hajj Qurrah 2025 or Haj Draw 1446 has been conducted today to select the final list of pilgrims who wish to embark on pilgrimage to Makkah.

Monday October 7, 2024 12:49 PM , Akash Pharande

Hajj 2025 Qurrah: The Ministry of Minority Affairs in India has conducted in coordination with Haj Committee of India, Haj Qurrah 2025 (Hajj 2025 Qurrah, Hajj 1446 H Qurrah also known as Hajj Lottery and Hajj Draw) using a centralised Random Digital Selection process today i.e. Monday October 07, 2024.

Why Hajj Qurrah is conducted?

Hajj Qurrah 2025 or Haj 1446H Draw is conducted today to select the final list of pilgrims who wish to embark on pilgrimage to Makkah. The qurrah, also known as draw or lottery, is needed because Saudi Arabia only allows limited number of pilgrims from each country for the annual pilgrimage.

The quota of pilgrims is decided by Saudi Arabia based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Accordingly, India has been allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

Out of India’s total Haj quota, 20% is allotted to Hajj Tour Operators (PTOs) and Hajj Group Orgainsers (HGOs). Besides this, some seats are also reserved for Khuddam (Khadim ul Hujjaj), officers and other staff deputed to help the Indian Embassy in Jeddah.

Steps to check Haj 2025 Qurrah Result

1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in. .

2. On the Home Page click on the link marked as "Provisional Selection List"

3. Click to select your state

4. Download the PDF file and check your name

Pilgrims from all states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pardesh, Odisha and others can check their status and Hajj qurrah result using the cover number.

Pilgrims can also check the Hajj 2025 qurrah waiting list using link given on the home page of the Haj Committee website: hajcommittee.gov.in.

The Hajj waiting list link is given state wise. Hajj Pilgrims need to click on the state name to check their name is in the waiting list.

20 Embarkation Points

There will be a total of 20 Embarkation Points (EPs) for Hajj 2025 as against 21 last time. The pilgrims will be required to give two preferences for EP in order of

priority.

The details of EPs for Haj-2025 are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Bhopal, 6. Aurangabad, 7. Jaipur, 8. Nagpur, 9. Delhi, 10. Mumbai,11. Kolkata, 12. Bengaluru, 13. Hyderabad, 14. Cochin, 15. Chennai, 16. Ahmedabad, 17. Lucknow, 18. Kannur, 19. Vijayawada, 20. Calicut

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course.

Advance Haj Amount

The pilgrims whose names are included in the list of provisionally selected should pay Advance Haj Amount of Rs 81,000/- (the amount may change) within one week from today and First Balance amount on or before the due date, according to the Haj Committee of India.

Pilgrims can pay Advance Haj Amount and First Balance Amount separately on two different dates or all-together in a single transaction.

Failing to pay the Haj Amount before the due date will be treated as cancellation of the Haj application, and those in the Hajj wait list will be given chance.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey tofraudsters in the name of Qurbani. "Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2025 said.

Hajj Quota

Saudi Arabia has allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims to India of them 70% will go through Haj Committee and the remaining will be given to private tour operators.

“The Government of India (GoI) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign the Haj Agreement every year, in which the number of Haj seats allocated to India is incorporated. Out of the total number of quota allocated to the Government of India (GoI), 70% will be allocated to the HCoI and the remaining 30% will be allocated to HGOs”, the Haj Policy said.

The Haj Committee quota this year is 10% more than the previous years. Till Hajj 2024, 40% of the seats from India’s Haj quota was given to PTOs.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

