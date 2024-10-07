Jammu Kashmir, Haryana Election 2024 Results Tuesday

The state election commissions in Jammu Kashmir and Haryana have made all preparations for counting of votes and declaration of results of the 2024 assembly elections in the two states Tuesday October 08, 2024.

Monday October 7, 2024 5:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Arrangements to receive polling parties are ready at MAM College Collection Centre. (Image posted on X by Jammu District Magistrate)]

According to the Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission and Haryana State Election Commission, counting of votes will begin at 08:00 AM Tuesday and all results will be announced by late afternoon.

Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir both have a total of 90 seats. While polling for all the 90 seats in Haryana was held on Saturday October 05, 2024, poling for the 2024 State Polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases.

A total of 24 seats in J&K went to polls in Phase 1 on September 18, 2024, 26 seats went to polls in Phase 2 on September 25, 2024 whereas polling for a total of 40 seats were held in Phase 3 on October 01, 2024.

2024 Haryana Polls Vote Percentage

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.9% in the assembly polls, with 48 segments registering more than 70% voter turnout.

As many as 1,031 candidates, including 101 women and 464 independents, were in the fray for the 90 seats, according to the data released by the Haryana Election Commission.

Sirsa district recording the highest 75.36% followed by Fatehabad 74.77%. The lowest 56.49% voting was recorded in Faridabad district whereas the assembly constituency with the lowest voting turnout of 48.27% was Badkhal.

Jammu Kashmir Election 2024: Polling Percent

In the first and second phases, the polling percentages were 61.38% and 57.31% respectively. A voter turnout of 69.69% was recorded in the third phase.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.88% in the Assembly elections, with male turnout at 64.88% compared to female turnout at 63.04%, according to the data released by the CEO of Jammu Kashmir.

In the Haryana state elections held in 2019, BJP led NDA won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats whereas others including JJP, INLD and Independents together won 19 seats.

On the other hand, state elections in Jammu Kashmir was held first time after its statehood was revoked making it a Union Territory.

